Scott Parker swerves questions about Fulham future after relegation is confirmed

Scott Parker dismissed questions about his future at Fulham after they were relegated from the Premier League following a 2-0 home defeat to Burnley.

The Cottagers went into the game needing a win to avoid the drop but yet again struggled in the final third.

Ashley Westwood slid the ball home to give Burnley a first-half lead, with Chris Wood’s effort from distance following soon after as the Clarets secured their place in next season’s top-flight campaign.

Fulham’s Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa looks dejected after relegation is confirmed (Adam Davy/PA)

It was the second relegation of Parker’s tenure at Craven Cottage, after he took over halfway through the 2018-19 season with the club already stuck in the bottom three, but the manager did not say whether he had the desire to try and bring Fulham back up for a second time.

“It’s not a conversation for tonight. I don’t want to get involved in that,” Parker said after the defeat.

“We’ve got three games left and my job and what I need to do is to get this team – as disappointed as they are – to finish this season in the right way.

“Of course after that the discussions we will have as a football club and what we need to do to improve will ultimately speak for itself and we’ll work it out from there really.”

Fulham knew they would have to surpass their great escape from relegation in 2007-08, in which they won their last three matches, but their 12th home league defeat of the campaign ensured they would be playing Sky Bet Championship football next season.

“We’re going to be very, very honest and at times very, very brutal in our assessment of this year and where we need to go or what we need to do and everyone needs to have an opinion on that,” the Fulham manager said.

“My opinions will be given and I think I’ve ate, slept and been among it the whole year so of course I identify the feelings of what we need to do.

“We’ll have those discussions, but I’m not going to get involved other than that.”

Burnley manager Sean Dyche praised his side’s solid performance as they secured their Premier League status.

“I think it’s just a well-delivered performance on a very awkward night,” he said.

Sean Dyche will lead Burnley in the Premier League next season (John Walton/PA)

“The measure of it is that we’ve delivered another solid performance, I don’t think it was our best but it was solid performance and we’ve scored two good goals.

“A lot of work has been put on for this season, my most challenging as a manager without a doubt at the club so I’m very pleased with that and I’m very pleased with the players’ mentality because we’ve had a lot of challenges this year.”