Peter and Autumn Phillips trying to settle divorce case, High Court hears

The Queen’s grandson and his estranged wife are trying to settle their divorce case, the High Court has heard.

Peter Phillips and Autumn Phillips, both 43, announced their separation in February last year, describing their split as sad but amicable.

The pair said at the time that they would share custody of their two daughters, and that the decision was “the best course of action for their two children and ongoing friendship”.

At a preliminary hearing on Tuesday, Mr Justice Peel was told that the former couple are “continuing to endeavour to settle the case” over their finances.

Autumn Phillips chats with the Prince of Wales during the Braemar Royal Highland Gathering in Braemar (PA)

A further hearing is due to take place next month, in the event that the pair are unable to reach an agreement.

The Princess Royal’s only son, Mr Phillips is the first of the Queen and Duke of Edinburgh’s grandchildren to divorce.

Mr Phillips first met Autumn Kelly at the 2003 Montreal Grand Prix, when he was working for Formula One racing team BMW Williams and she was employed in the main BMW hospitality suite.

He invited her to a post-race party and they kept in touch when he returned to England.

But the Queen’s grandson did not tell Ms Kelly he was a member of the royal family at first.

She found out after spotting him in a TV programme about the Duke of Cambridge, and confessed to being scared at the prospect of dating a Windsor.

Mr Phillips proposed during a rain shower as they walked their dog and the pair wed at St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle in 2008.