Young British mother strangled in ‘barbaric’ home invasion near Athens

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

Greek authorities have taken the rare step of offering a cash reward for information leading to arrests for a “barbaric” home invasion on the outskirts of Athens in which burglars strangled a young British woman next to her 11-month-old baby.

The minister responsible for public order, Michalis Chrisochoidis, described the killing as “particularly heinous”, and the government announced a 300,000-euro (£260,000) reward.

State-run ERT TV said the 20-year-old victim was sleeping with her husband and baby when three men broke into their home in Glyka Nera before dawn, after killing the family’s dog.

The baby wasn’t harmed.

She was tied up and strangled, while her 32-year-old husband, a civil aviation pilot, was also bound and gagged.

“One rarely encounters such barbarity in Greece, in Greek society, even among criminals,” Mr Chrisochoidis said, adding that two teams of detectives had been set up to handle the investigation.

Police said the victim was a British national married to a Greek, but did not identify either.

The burglars escaped with cash and jewellery. The husband called police after managing to loosen his bonds.