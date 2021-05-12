What the papers say – May 12

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Reaction to the Queen’s Speech fills many of the papers after the Government unveiled its programme for the country to emerge from the pandemic.

The Times focuses on proposed legislation to protect freedom of speech at universities following concerns about so-called “cancel culture”, with cancelled speakers allowed to take their cases to court.

While The Daily Telegraph leads on “history-making laws” which could see social media platforms shut down if they fail to remove illegal and harmful content.

Wednesday’s Daily TELEGRAPH: “Social media firms that fail children to be barred” #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/vtOsyS0WFe — Allie Hodgkins-Brown (@AllieHBNews) May 11, 2021

Plans to require photo identification at elections – and reports two million people could be disenfranchised by the proposals – lead The Guardian.

Guardian front page, Wednesday 12 May 2021: Warning Johnson’s ID plan risks freezing out over 2 million voters pic.twitter.com/HIq9dvN0mu — The Guardian (@guardian) May 11, 2021

The Daily Mail covers the absence of social care in the Queen’s Speech in what the paper calls a “glaring omission”.

The Daily Express writes about Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s pledge to make Britain a land of “opportunity” with 30 key laws he says will help the country “bounce forward”.

Other aspects of the State Opening of Parliament feature in the papers, with Metro leading with the Queen’s return to “the office”.

Meanwhile, former Prime Minister David Cameron is also making headlines for sending 47 messages to ministers lobbying for Greensill, according to the i and The Independent.

Wednesday's front page: Cameron's 47 attempts to use Covid to lobby UK Government https://t.co/y67U10EP26 pic.twitter.com/tntViwLyV9 — i newspaper (@theipaper) May 11, 2021

Wednesday’s INDEPENDENT Digital: “Cameron sent dozens of texts in lobbying attempt” #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/wt9X9GWqQJ — Allie Hodgkins-Brown (@AllieHBNews) May 11, 2021

The Financial Times writes about Whitehall being “deluged” by Mr Cameron in a “lobbying bid”.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times UK edition Wednesday May 12 https://t.co/8CAVSHbOYp pic.twitter.com/OJSK7ERYLI — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) May 11, 2021

The Sun and Daily Mirror lead on a police excavation at a cafe for the first suspected victim of Fred and Rose West.

Tomorrow's front page: 'Cops began digging for a body where serial killer Fred West was a regular and did building work' pic.twitter.com/DxHgQNS0A9 — The Sun (@TheSun) May 11, 2021

And the Daily Star says plans to celebrate the D-Day landings have been axed because of the weather.