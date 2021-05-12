Instagram adds pronouns option to user profiles

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Instagram has added a new section on user profiles allowing people to specify their pronouns.

The Facebook-owned platform said the new field is available “in a few countries, with plans for more” though it has already been spotted on some UK accounts.

People can pick up to four pronouns, from a selection chosen by the social network.

Add pronouns to your profile ✨ The new field is available in a few countries, with plans for more. pic.twitter.com/02HNSqc04R — Instagram (@instagram) May 11, 2021

Users are able to request other pronouns that do not already appear as an option via a form on Instagram’s help page.

“We’ll continue to update the list of terms over time, so that more people around the world can share their pronouns more easily,” Instagram said.

It is also possible to make pronouns only visible to those who follow the account.

Vishal Shah, the platform’s vice president of product, added: “It’s another way to express yourself on Instagram and we’ve seen a lot of people adding pronouns already, so hopefully this makes it even easier.”