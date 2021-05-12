Covid-19: Families urged to stay safe as they celebrate Eid

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Families are being urged to stay Covid safe as they celebrate the Muslim festival of Eid al-Fitr.

Public Health England (PHE) and Islamic Relief UK said people should continue to meet outdoors and limit physical interaction as they come together to mark the end of Ramadan.

Professor Yvonne Doyle, PHE medical director, said: “We all have a part to play in keeping our families and communities safe and it’s important that we continue to follow the guidance in place to keep driving down infections and new variants.

“This week is a special occasion for many families as they come together to celebrate Eid, but we are asking communities to take care.

“If you plan to meet with family and friends, do it outdoors, and in a group of no more than six people or two households. It will save lives.

“As we continue to monitor new variants, remember that the best way to protect against the virus is to continue following the public health advice in your area. Take a test, get your vaccine when offered, and practise hands, face, space and fresh air.”

Zia Salik, interim director at Islamic Relief UK, said: “As the Muslim festival of Eid al-Fitr draws nearer, Islamic Relief UK is urging the Muslim community to stay safe during the celebrations and limit physical interactions with others as much as possible due to Covid-19.

“We must be mindful in our celebrations, and remember that countries around the world are still seeing rising cases of Covid-19.

“Where we work in northeast Syria, Gaza and Yemen, fragile health systems have been struggling to cope with the demand of patients.

“Islamic Relief has been raising awareness about hygiene practices, disinfecting public spaces and health facilities and paying the salaries of doctors, as well as providing much-needed equipment to these areas.”

From Monday, lockdown restrictions will ease further across England, with up to six people and two households able to meet indoors.

Overnight stays will be allowed and up to 30 people may meet outdoors.