Bar customers urged to take a test after Indian variant detected

Customers of a popular Tyneside bar have been asked to take a Covid-19 test after a case of the Indian variant was linked to the premises.

Anyone who visited Allard’s Lounge in Tynemouth between April 23 and May 3 has been urged to book a PCR test.

Public Health England and North Tyneside Council said “one of the cases in an outbreak linked to the premises has been identified as having the Indian variant”.

Those who visited Allard’s Lounge in Tynemouth recently are being encouraged to take a COVID-19 test. pic.twitter.com/qQpQLEjxUS — North Tyneside Council (@NTCouncilTeam) May 12, 2021

North Tyneside director of public health Wendy Burke reassured people that coronavirus levels remained the lowest they have been since September.

She said: “We want to ensure we keep it that way and especially as we move to the next stage of the road map, with restrictions set to ease again on 17 May and allow for indoor mixing.

“This additional testing is really important to help to control the virus, reduce transmission and help North Tyneside return to normal.

“We continue to work very with Public Health England to monitor outbreaks, especially as variant cases begin to circulate across the country.”

The council has also been working closely with Allard’s Lounge managers who are ensuring that the bar is Covid-secure and are looking forward to reopening fully.

PCR tests are taken at a test site or at home, with results processed by a lab.

There are two local test sites in North Tyneside – at The Parks Sports Centre, North Shields, and Coronation Street car park, Wallsend.