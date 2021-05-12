Latest weekly Covid-19 rates for local authority areas in England

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Here is Wednesday’s update of Covid-19 case rates for every local authority area in England.

The figures, for the seven days to May 8, are based on the number of people who have tested positive for Covid-19 in either a lab-reported or rapid lateral flow test, by specimen date.

The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

Data for the most recent four days (May 9-12) has been excluded as it is incomplete and does not reflect the true number of cases.

(PA Graphics)

Of the 315 local areas in England, 119 (38%) have seen a rise in rates, 182 (58%) have seen a fall and 14 are unchanged.

Erewash in Derbyshire continues to have the highest rate, with 237 new cases in the seven days to May 8 – the equivalent of 205.4 cases per 100,000 people.

This is up from 28.6 in the seven days to May 1.

Bolton in Greater Manchester has the second highest rate, up from 83.5 to 162.4, with 467 new cases.

Blackburn with Darwen in Lancashire has the third highest, up from 53.4 to 99.5, with 149 new cases.

The five areas with the biggest week-on-week rises are:

Erewash (up from 28.6 to 205.4)

Bolton (83.5 to 162.4)

Blackburn with Darwen (53.4 to 99.5)

Bedford (38.7 to 71.6)

Sefton (25.7 to 52.1)

(PA Graphics)

The list has been calculated by the PA news agency based on Public Health England data published on May 12 on the Government’s coronavirus dashboard.

Here is the list in full.

From left to right, it reads: name of local authority; rate of new cases in the seven days to May 8; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to May 8; rate of new cases in the seven days to May 1; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to May 1.

Erewash, 205.4, (237), 28.6, (33)

Bolton, 162.4, (467), 83.5, (240)

Blackburn with Darwen, 99.5, (149), 53.4, (80)

Bedford, 71.6, (124), 38.7, (67)

Selby, 68.4, (62), 69.5, (63)

Kirklees, 54.8, (241), 55.5, (244)

Sefton, 52.1, (144), 25.7, (71)

Barnsley, 51.8, (128), 63.2, (156)

Wellingborough, 51.4, (41), 43.9, (35)

Corby, 49.8, (36), 44.3, (32)

Rochdale, 48.1, (107), 35.5, (79)

Leeds, 47.4, (376), 45.4, (360)

Wakefield, 47.4, (165), 61.4, (214)

Doncaster, 46.8, (146), 62.8, (196)

Sheffield, 46.7, (273), 46.8, (274)

South Northamptonshire, 46.6, (44), 23.3, (22)

North Lincolnshire, 45.3, (78), 72.6, (125)

Middlesbrough, 44.7, (63), 25.5, (36)

Hounslow, 43.5, (118), 32.4, (88)

Bradford, 42.8, (231), 50.9, (275)

Harborough, 42.6, (40), 17.1, (16)

Calderdale, 42.6, (90), 35.5, (75)

Rugby, 39.5, (43), 31.2, (34)

Rotherham, 38.8, (103), 35.0, (93)

Manchester, 38.3, (212), 34.7, (192)

Watford, 38.3, (37), 24.9, (24)

Leicester, 38.1, (135), 39.5, (140)

Ealing, 37.7, (129), 36.3, (124)

Newcastle upon Tyne, 37.6, (114), 43.3, (131)

Southampton, 37.2, (94), 24.2, (61)

Melton, 37.1, (19), 11.7, (6)

Hyndburn, 37.0, (30), 132.0, (107)

South Holland, 36.8, (35), 51.6, (49)

Hillingdon, 36.2, (111), 29.0, (89)

Nottingham, 35.4, (118), 24.9, (83)

Kettering, 35.4, (36), 27.5, (28)

Lancaster, 34.2, (50), 30.1, (44)

Pendle, 33.7, (31), 19.5, (18)

Preston, 32.8, (47), 46.1, (66)

Luton, 31.9, (68), 43.2, (92)

Boston, 31.4, (22), 35.6, (25)

High Peak, 31.3, (29), 22.7, (21)

Salford, 31.3, (81), 36.3, (94)

Peterborough, 31.1, (63), 50.4, (102)

King’s Lynn and West Norfolk, 31.0, (47), 32.4, (49)

Sedgemoor, 30.8, (38), 30.0, (37)

Lincoln, 30.2, (30), 22.2, (22)

West Suffolk, 30.2, (54), 26.8, (48)

Hull, 30.0, (78), 38.9, (101)

Northampton, 29.8, (67), 21.8, (49)

Plymouth, 29.0, (76), 15.3, (40)

Stockton-on-Tees, 28.9, (57), 24.8, (49)

Hart, 28.8, (28), 9.3, (9)

Chorley, 28.8, (34), 34.7, (41)

Trafford, 28.6, (68), 48.0, (114)

Stockport, 28.6, (84), 23.2, (68)

Harrow, 27.9, (70), 33.0, (83)

Wigan, 27.7, (91), 22.5, (74)

Coventry, 27.5, (102), 24.0, (89)

Gedling, 27.1, (32), 11.0, (13)

Brent, 26.4, (87), 25.2, (83)

Nuneaton and Bedworth, 26.2, (34), 43.9, (57)

Burnley, 25.9, (23), 28.1, (25)

Blackpool, 25.8, (36), 11.5, (16)

Oldham, 25.7, (61), 30.8, (73)

Tameside, 25.6, (58), 25.6, (58)

South Hams, 25.3, (22), 17.2, (15)

Westminster, 25.3, (66), 25.6, (67)

Uttlesford, 25.2, (23), 12.1, (11)

Kensington and Chelsea, 25.0, (39), 30.1, (47)

Stoke-on-Trent, 25.0, (64), 35.5, (91)

Herefordshire, 24.9, (48), 35.3, (68)

Hinckley and Bosworth, 24.7, (28), 15.9, (18)

Blaby, 24.6, (25), 23.6, (24)

Broxtowe, 24.6, (28), 15.8, (18)

East Riding of Yorkshire, 24.3, (83), 29.0, (99)

North Tyneside, 24.0, (50), 17.8, (37)

East Lindsey, 24.0, (34), 19.8, (28)

Newark and Sherwood, 23.7, (29), 18.8, (23)

Fenland, 23.6, (24), 28.5, (29)

Slough, 23.4, (35), 50.2, (75)

Rushmoor, 23.3, (22), 11.6, (11)

Thanet, 23.3, (33), 14.8, (21)

Harlow, 23.0, (20), 14.9, (13)

Wolverhampton, 22.8, (60), 17.5, (46)

West Berkshire, 22.7, (36), 26.5, (42)

South Norfolk, 22.7, (32), 17.0, (24)

Bury, 22.5, (43), 22.5, (43)

Three Rivers, 22.5, (21), 21.4, (20)

South Kesteven, 22.5, (32), 26.7, (38)

Staffordshire Moorlands, 22.3, (22), 18.3, (18)

Fylde, 22.3, (18), 6.2, (5)

Crawley, 22.2, (25), 14.2, (16)

East Northamptonshire, 22.2, (21), 19.0, (18)

Walsall, 22.1, (63), 24.9, (71)

Sandwell, 21.9, (72), 23.4, (77)

Darlington, 21.5, (23), 30.0, (32)

Breckland, 21.4, (30), 15.0, (21)

Ribble Valley, 21.4, (13), 11.5, (7)

Great Yarmouth, 21.1, (21), 10.1, (10)

Windsor and Maidenhead, 21.1, (32), 21.1, (32)

Tower Hamlets, 20.9, (68), 20.6, (67)

Dudley, 20.8, (67), 17.4, (56)

North East Derbyshire, 20.7, (21), 21.7, (22)

North Warwickshire, 19.9, (13), 19.9, (13)

Croydon, 19.9, (77), 19.1, (74)

Havant, 19.8, (25), 11.1, (14)

Reading, 19.8, (32), 25.3, (41)

Oxford, 19.7, (30), 35.4, (54)

South Derbyshire, 19.6, (21), 16.8, (18)

Eastleigh, 19.5, (26), 13.5, (18)

Greenwich, 19.4, (56), 17.4, (50)

Milton Keynes, 19.3, (52), 17.1, (46)

Mansfield, 19.2, (21), 36.6, (40)

Derby, 19.0, (49), 18.3, (47)

Spelthorne, 19.0, (19), 17.0, (17)

South Gloucestershire, 18.9, (54), 9.8, (28)

North Kesteven, 18.8, (22), 18.8, (22)

Wyre, 18.7, (21), 17.0, (19)

Dartford, 18.6, (21), 15.1, (17)

Richmondshire, 18.6, (10), 16.8, (9)

Cherwell, 18.6, (28), 15.9, (24)

Central Bedfordshire, 18.4, (53), 23.9, (69)

Rossendale, 18.2, (13), 21.0, (15)

Welwyn Hatfield, 17.9, (22), 15.4, (19)

Norwich, 17.8, (25), 22.8, (32)

Islington, 17.7, (43), 15.3, (37)

Gosport, 17.7, (15), 15.3, (13)

Cambridge, 17.6, (22), 26.4, (33)

York, 17.6, (37), 18.5, (39)

County Durham, 17.5, (93), 28.1, (149)

Dacorum, 17.4, (27), 18.1, (28)

Arun, 17.4, (28), 21.8, (35)

Redbridge, 17.4, (53), 17.4, (53)

Birmingham, 17.2, (196), 18.0, (206)

Bassetlaw, 17.0, (20), 23.8, (28)

Halton, 17.0, (22), 20.9, (27)

Bexley, 16.9, (42), 12.9, (32)

Kingston upon Thames, 16.9, (30), 14.1, (25)

Gravesham, 16.8, (18), 19.6, (21)

Chelmsford, 16.8, (30), 17.4, (31)

West Lindsey, 16.7, (16), 25.1, (24)

Wandsworth, 16.7, (55), 17.0, (56)

Swale, 16.7, (25), 12.0, (18)

South Tyneside, 16.6, (25), 12.6, (19)

Mid Suffolk, 16.4, (17), 13.5, (14)

Camden, 16.3, (44), 11.1, (30)

North East Lincolnshire, 16.3, (26), 13.8, (22)

Daventry, 16.3, (14), 27.9, (24)

South Ribble, 16.2, (18), 22.6, (25)

Hertsmere, 16.2, (17), 13.3, (14)

Brighton and Hove, 16.2, (47), 13.1, (38)

Redcar and Cleveland, 16.0, (22), 11.7, (16)

Barking and Dagenham, 16.0, (34), 20.7, (44)

Rushcliffe, 15.9, (19), 9.2, (11)

Stevenage, 15.9, (14), 19.4, (17)

North Somerset, 15.8, (34), 13.5, (29)

Oadby and Wigston, 15.8, (9), 22.8, (13)

Craven, 15.8, (9), 19.3, (11)

South Bucks, 15.7, (11), 12.8, (9)

Richmond upon Thames, 15.7, (31), 23.2, (46)

Adur, 15.6, (10), 18.7, (12)

Northumberland, 15.5, (50), 17.4, (56)

Merton, 15.5, (32), 20.3, (42)

Vale of White Horse, 15.4, (21), 19.9, (27)

Solihull, 15.3, (33), 17.1, (37)

Wiltshire, 15.2, (76), 16.4, (82)

Rutland, 15.0, (6), 27.6, (11)

Hartlepool, 14.9, (14), 20.3, (19)

Barnet, 14.9, (59), 15.2, (60)

Woking, 14.9, (15), 12.9, (13)

Swindon, 14.9, (33), 34.2, (76)

Wokingham, 14.6, (25), 16.4, (28)

Haringey, 14.5, (39), 16.0, (43)

East Suffolk, 14.4, (36), 20.4, (51)

Colchester, 14.4, (28), 12.3, (24)

Tendring, 14.3, (21), 13.0, (19)

Cheshire East, 14.3, (55), 22.1, (85)

Shropshire, 14.2, (46), 21.0, (68)

Lambeth, 14.1, (46), 15.6, (51)

Aylesbury Vale, 14.0, (28), 21.6, (43)

Chichester, 14.0, (17), 19.0, (23)

Knowsley, 13.9, (21), 11.9, (18)

Bracknell Forest, 13.9, (17), 19.6, (24)

Gateshead, 13.9, (28), 13.9, (28)

Hammersmith and Fulham, 13.5, (25), 23.8, (44)

Charnwood, 13.5, (25), 25.8, (48)

Maidstone, 13.4, (23), 14.0, (24)

East Staffordshire, 13.4, (16), 21.7, (26)

Chesterfield, 13.3, (14), 12.4, (13)

Stroud, 13.3, (16), 15.0, (18)

Liverpool, 13.3, (66), 10.0, (50)

Enfield, 13.2, (44), 12.9, (43)

Wycombe, 13.2, (23), 16.0, (28)

Ipswich, 13.1, (18), 23.4, (32)

Southend-on-Sea, 13.1, (24), 9.8, (18)

Hackney and City of London, 13.1, (38), 17.9, (52)

Portsmouth, 13.0, (28), 14.0, (30)

Waltham Forest, 13.0, (36), 15.9, (44)

Mendip, 13.0, (15), 6.1, (7)

Bromley, 12.9, (43), 15.9, (53)

Lewisham, 12.8, (39), 14.1, (43)

Dover, 12.7, (15), 19.5, (23)

Southwark, 12.5, (40), 16.6, (53)

Tandridge, 12.5, (11), 14.8, (13)

Harrogate, 12.4, (20), 19.9, (32)

North Norfolk, 12.4, (13), 13.4, (14)

Huntingdonshire, 12.4, (22), 18.5, (33)

Stratford-on-Avon, 12.3, (16), 13.1, (17)

East Hampshire, 12.3, (15), 13.9, (17)

St Helens, 12.2, (22), 10.0, (18)

South Oxfordshire, 12.0, (17), 14.8, (21)

Babergh, 12.0, (11), 9.8, (9)

Cannock Chase, 11.9, (12), 9.9, (10)

Redditch, 11.7, (10), 16.4, (14)

Stafford, 11.7, (16), 10.2, (14)

Bournemouth Christchurch and Poole, 11.6, (46), 16.4, (65)

Newham, 11.6, (41), 19.0, (67)

Canterbury, 11.5, (19), 14.5, (24)

St Albans, 11.5, (17), 9.4, (14)

Epping Forest, 11.4, (15), 8.4, (11)

Bath and North East Somerset, 11.4, (22), 12.4, (24)

North Hertfordshire, 11.2, (15), 17.2, (23)

Surrey Heath, 11.2, (10), 10.1, (9)

Cheltenham, 11.2, (13), 6.9, (8)

Havering, 11.2, (29), 11.2, (29)

East Cambridgeshire, 11.1, (10), 15.6, (14)

Medway, 11.1, (31), 11.5, (32)

Waverley, 11.1, (14), 25.3, (32)

Scarborough, 11.0, (12), 16.6, (18)

Torbay, 11.0, (15), 9.5, (13)

Bristol, 11.0, (51), 11.4, (53)

Elmbridge, 11.0, (15), 22.7, (31)

Somerset West and Taunton, 11.0, (17), 9.0, (14)

Warrington, 11.0, (23), 25.7, (54)

Hastings, 10.8, (10), 21.6, (20)

Ashford, 10.8, (14), 10.8, (14)

Sevenoaks, 10.8, (13), 23.2, (28)

West Devon, 10.8, (6), 9.0, (5)

East Hertfordshire, 10.7, (16), 11.4, (17)

New Forest, 10.6, (19), 10.0, (18)

Tewkesbury, 10.5, (10), 6.3, (6)

Lichfield, 10.5, (11), 6.7, (7)

Barrow-in-Furness, 10.4, (7), 10.4, (7)

Horsham, 10.4, (15), 7.6, (11)

Brentwood, 10.4, (8), 5.2, (4)

Sutton, 10.2, (21), 18.9, (39)

Tunbridge Wells, 10.1, (12), 11.8, (14)

Reigate and Banstead, 10.1, (15), 17.5, (26)

Newcastle-under-Lyme, 10.0, (13), 12.4, (16)

Worcester, 9.9, (10), 16.8, (17)

Wirral, 9.9, (32), 10.8, (35)

Isle of Wight, 9.9, (14), 9.9, (14)

Tonbridge and Malling, 9.8, (13), 11.4, (15)

Warwick, 9.7, (14), 18.8, (27)

Mid Devon, 9.7, (8), 14.6, (12)

North West Leicestershire, 9.7, (10), 14.5, (15)

Cheshire West and Chester, 9.6, (33), 12.0, (41)

Test Valley, 9.5, (12), 21.4, (27)

Guildford, 9.4, (14), 21.5, (32)

North Devon, 9.3, (9), 14.4, (14)

Tamworth, 9.1, (7), 18.3, (14)

Ryedale, 9.0, (5), 25.3, (14)

Teignbridge, 8.9, (12), 11.2, (15)

Telford and Wrekin, 8.9, (16), 24.5, (44)

Hambleton, 8.7, (8), 18.6, (17)

Sunderland, 8.6, (24), 16.9, (47)

Thurrock, 8.6, (15), 14.9, (26)

Ashfield, 8.6, (11), 12.5, (16)

Basildon, 8.5, (16), 11.8, (22)

Chiltern, 8.3, (8), 19.8, (19)

Rother, 8.3, (8), 8.3, (8)

Mole Valley, 8.0, (7), 10.3, (9)

Winchester, 8.0, (10), 10.4, (13)

South Staffordshire, 8.0, (9), 22.2, (25)

Folkestone and Hythe, 8.0, (9), 9.7, (11)

Basingstoke and Deane, 7.9, (14), 14.7, (26)

Dorset, 7.9, (30), 9.0, (34)

Wyre Forest, 7.9, (8), 8.9, (9)

West Lancashire, 7.9, (9), 14.0, (16)

Runnymede, 7.8, (7), 12.3, (11)

Wychavon, 7.7, (10), 3.9, (5)

East Devon, 7.5, (11), 9.6, (14)

Epsom and Ewell, 7.4, (6), 13.6, (11)

Wealden, 7.4, (12), 9.9, (16)

Mid Sussex, 7.3, (11), 11.3, (17)

West Oxfordshire, 7.2, (8), 10.8, (12)

Cornwall and Isles of Scilly, 7.2, (41), 8.7, (50)

Gloucester, 7.0, (9), 9.3, (12)

Broadland, 6.9, (9), 7.6, (10)

Rochford, 6.9, (6), 6.9, (6)

Lewes, 6.8, (7), 6.8, (7)

Cotswold, 6.7, (6), 15.6, (14)

South Somerset, 6.5, (11), 12.5, (21)

Worthing, 6.3, (7), 14.5, (16)

South Cambridgeshire, 6.3, (10), 15.1, (24)

Broxbourne, 6.2, (6), 15.4, (15)

Fareham, 6.0, (7), 13.8, (16)

Bromsgrove, 6.0, (6), 15.0, (15)

Braintree, 5.9, (9), 12.5, (19)

Copeland, 5.9, (4), 7.3, (5)

Forest of Dean, 5.8, (5), 11.5, (10)

Eden, 5.6, (3), 3.8, (2)

Derbyshire Dales, 5.5, (4), 9.7, (7)

Carlisle, 5.5, (6), 9.2, (10)

Exeter, 5.3, (7), 18.3, (24)

Malvern Hills, 5.1, (4), 11.4, (9)

Eastbourne, 4.8, (5), 9.6, (10)

South Lakeland, 4.8, (5), 15.2, (16)

Amber Valley, 4.7, (6), 8.6, (11)

Maldon, 4.6, (3), 6.2, (4)

Torridge, 4.4, (3), 14.6, (10)

Bolsover, 3.7, (3), 18.6, (15)

Castle Point, 2.2, (2), 6.6, (6)

Allerdale, 1.0, (1), 3.1, (3)