Ellen DeGeneres: A timeline of her life and career

Ellen DeGeneres’ chat show is to end after 19 years on air.
The host broke the news in an interview with the Hollywood Reporter and said she had made the decision because the programme was “just not a challenge any more”.
However, the production faced accusations of a toxic work environment, prompting an internal review by Warner Bros.
Here is a timeline of her life and career:
January 26 1958
DeGeneres is born in Metairie, Louisiana, to Elizabeth Jane, a speech therapist, and Elliott Everett DeGeneres, an insurance agent.
March 29 1994
Her sitcom, titled Ellen, begins on ABC and its portrayal of a neurotic bookstore owner in her 30s wins widespread acclaim.
April 1997
DeGeneres comes out during a Time cover interview featuring the words “Yep, I’m Gay”. Ellen Morgan, the character DeGeneres played on her sitcom, also came out as gay in a ratings record-breaking episode.
September 8 2003
The first episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show airs.
February 25 2007
DeGeneres becomes the first openly gay person to host the Academy Awards.
May 2016
Kanye West goes on a seven-minute rant while appearing on her talk show, taking in Twitter and #OscarsSoWhite.
November 2016
DeGeneres receives the Presidential Medal of Freedom from Barack Obama.
February 2018
Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates appears on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.
January 2019
She interviews Kevin Hart about his decision to pull out as host of the Oscars amid controversy over homophobic tweets he posted almost a decade before.
November 4 2019
The Golden Globe Awards announce they are to honour DeGeneres with a new TV special achievement trophy.
March 13 2020
DeGeneres pauses her chat show due to fears over the Covid-19 pandemic.
July 16 2020
BuzzFeed News publishes an article in which anonymous former employees allege a toxic workplace on the show.
July 31 2020
Warner Bros says it will make staffing changes following an investigation into the claims. DeGeneres apologises to staff in an internal memo.
August 4 2020
Her wife, actress Portia De Rossi, breaks her silence to thank fans for their support and writes on Instagram: “I stand by Ellen.”
September 21 2020
The host addresses the allegations on her chat show, saying: “I learned that things happened here that never should have happened. I take that very seriously and I want to say I am so sorry to the people that were affected.”
November 16 2020
The Ellen DeGeneres Show is named the year’s best daytime talk show at the E! People’s Choice Awards.
December 10 2020
DeGeneres releases a statement saying she has tested positive for Covid-19 but tells fans she is “feeling fine”.
May 12 2021
DeGeneres announces her talk show will end after 19 years, saying the programme was “just not a challenge any more”.
Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to The Courier
For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles.Subscribe