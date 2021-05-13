Charles meets scientists and charity donors at cancer research centre

Something went wrong - please try again later.

The Prince of Wales has visited a cancer research centre to learn how Covid-19 has affected its funding.

Charles is patron of Breast Cancer Now and visited the organisation’s Toby Robins Research Centre in London’s Fulham Road, 21 years after he opened it.

He was greeted by the charity’s chief executive, Baroness Delyth Morgan, before going to a research lab.

The prince heard from Dr Rachel Brough, senior scientific officer at the Institute of Cancer Research, and Dr Alicia Okines, consultant medical oncologist at the Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trust, about an innovative trial at the research centre.

The team are looking into a potential treatment for lobular breast cancer, a type of the disease which accounts for up to 15% of all breast cancer cases.

At a reception, Charles also met Breast Cancer Now donors whose support has helped fund the centre’s work.

They included individuals who have taken part in Breast Cancer Now’s £1,000 Challenge, pledging to raise £1,000 for vital secondary breast cancer research.