William and Kate visit wellbeing projects for Mental Health Awareness Week

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have marked Mental Health Awareness Week by spending the day in Wolverhampton to learn about projects supporting the wellbeing of the city’s young people.

William and Kate’s first stop was The Way Youth Zone, an organisation that provides sports, arts and recreation activities for youngsters every night of the week.

Those who come through its city centre doors are also offered advice and support on health and wellbeing, life skills and independent living, and can explore different foods and learn to budget in the training kitchen.

🌱Now it’s over to you… 💬tell us what #MentalHealthAwarenessWeek means to you… pic.twitter.com/CE0KAH4hpj — Mental Health Fdn (@mentalhealth) May 13, 2021

The duke and duchess joined a group of young people during a wellbeing session and met a group of HeadStart ambassadors.

HeadStart is a programme designed to improve the resilience and emotional wellbeing of children and young people by giving them the skills they need to address the challenges of modern life.

Mental Health Awareness Week is an annual event hosted by the Mental Health Foundation and this year’s theme is the role nature can play in improving psychological wellbeing.