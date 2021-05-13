E-fit of woman released after newborn baby found in park

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Detectives trying to find the mother of a newborn baby found abandoned in a park have released an e-fit image of a woman they want to speak to.

The baby, who was named George by those looking after him in hospital, was discovered clothed and wrapped in a blanket by a dog walker at The Mounds in Kings Norton, Birmingham, at 5.40pm on April 22.

The youngster, believed to be full-term, is thought to have been only hours old when found and is healthy and doing well with his foster carers.

The baby boy was named George by hospital staff (West Midlands Police/PA)

West Midlands Police said they have been searching for George’s mother for exactly three weeks.

The force said the image has been created by a specialist at Thames Valley Police after speaking to a key witness.

Police are urging anyone who knows who it is, or the woman herself, to get in touch with them.

The force said they are still “desperately concerned” about George’s mother and want to check she is doing OK, both physically and mentally.

“This remains our only concern right now, so we’d like to reassure her as well as her family and friends of this,” the force said.

Detective Inspector Neil Hunt, who is leading the investigation, added: “Once again, I really want to reach out to George’s mother as you are my concern.

“I’m worried about you and I need to make sure you are safe and well.

“We’ve not taken the decision to issue this image lightly or to frighten you. We simply want to find you so we can talk to you, check you are okay, and offer any help or support you may need.

“If anyone recognises this woman, or thinks they know who George’s mother is, please do get in touch. You can do so in complete confidence if you’d prefer.

“We’ve had a good response to our earlier appeals and I thank everyone who has contact us so far.

“If you know anything − no matter how small or insignificant it may seem − please get in touch.”

The woman has been described as white, around 5ft 6ins tall and of medium/large build.

She was wearing a light grey zipped hoodie and jogging bottoms, and her hair may have been in a low ponytail at the time.

Police are handing out leaflets which include the image in the local area, encouraging anyone who recognises the woman or anyone who knows anything to contact them.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police via live chat on their website or call 101, quoting log 3476 of 22 April.

People can stay anonymous by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.