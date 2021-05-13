Latest weekly Covid-19 rates for local authority areas in England

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Here is Thursday’s update of Covid-19 case rates for every local authority area in England.

The figures, for the seven days to May 9, are based on the number of people who have tested positive for Covid-19 in either a lab-reported or rapid lateral flow test, by specimen date.

The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

Data for the most recent four days (May 10-13) has been excluded as it is incomplete and does not reflect the true number of cases.

(PA Graphics)

Of the 315 local areas in England, 159 (50%) have seen a rise in rates, 140 (44%) have seen a fall and 16 are unchanged.

Bolton in Greater Manchester has the highest rate, with 553 new cases in the seven days to May 9 – the equivalent of 192.3 cases per 100,000 people.

This is up from 84.9 in the seven days to May 2.

Erewash in Derbyshire has the second highest rate, up from 65.0 to 181.2, with 209 new cases.

Blackburn with Darwen in Lancashire has the third highest, up from 54.1 to 107.6, with 161 new cases.

The five areas with the biggest week-on-week rises are:

Erewash (up from 65.0 to 181.2)

Bolton (84.9 to 192.3)

Blackburn with Darwen (54.1 to 107.6)

Bedford (39.8 to 86.0)

Melton (9.8 to 48.8)

(PA Graphics)

The list has been calculated by the PA news agency based on Public Health England data published on May 13 on the Government’s coronavirus dashboard.

Here is the list in full.

From left to right, it reads: name of local authority; rate of new cases in the seven days to May 9; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to May 9; rate of new cases in the seven days to May 2; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to May 2.

Bolton, 192.3, (553), 84.9, (244)

Erewash, 181.2, (209), 65.0, (75)

Blackburn with Darwen, 107.6, (161), 54.1, (81)

Bedford, 86.0, (149), 39.8, (69)

Selby, 69.5, (63), 61.8, (56)

Kirklees, 57.8, (254), 56.2, (247)

Wakefield, 54.0, (188), 55.4, (193)

Sefton, 53.9, (149), 26.0, (72)

Barnsley, 53.9, (133), 60.4, (149)

Middlesbrough, 51.8, (73), 26.2, (37)

Leeds, 51.4, (408), 44.3, (351)

Wellingborough, 48.9, (39), 40.1, (32)

Melton, 48.8, (25), 9.8, (5)

Hounslow, 48.2, (131), 31.7, (86)

Rochdale, 47.7, (106), 37.3, (83)

North Lincolnshire, 47.6, (82), 64.4, (111)

Sheffield, 47.5, (278), 47.2, (276)

Corby, 47.1, (34), 40.2, (29)

Harborough, 46.9, (44), 24.5, (23)

Doncaster, 46.5, (145), 59.0, (184)

South Holland, 46.3, (44), 50.5, (48)

Newcastle upon Tyne, 43.9, (133), 41.6, (126)

Bradford, 43.7, (236), 49.7, (268)

South Northamptonshire, 43.4, (41), 23.3, (22)

Hillingdon, 42.0, (129), 25.1, (77)

Leicester, 41.8, (148), 36.4, (129)

Watford, 41.4, (40), 29.0, (28)

Ealing, 41.3, (141), 35.1, (120)

Manchester, 40.5, (224), 33.8, (187)

Rotherham, 40.3, (107), 33.5, (89)

Calderdale, 39.7, (84), 35.5, (75)

Hyndburn, 39.5, (32), 120.9, (98)

Rugby, 39.5, (43), 31.2, (34)

Nottingham, 38.8, (129), 24.3, (81)

Pendle, 35.8, (33), 17.4, (16)

Kettering, 35.4, (36), 26.5, (27)

Southampton, 35.2, (89), 25.7, (65)

Lincoln, 34.2, (34), 22.2, (22)

Lancaster, 34.2, (50), 30.8, (45)

Boston, 34.2, (24), 31.4, (22)

High Peak, 33.5, (31), 21.6, (20)

Stockport, 33.4, (98), 21.5, (63)

Peterborough, 33.1, (67), 47.0, (95)

Burnley, 32.6, (29), 24.7, (22)

Northampton, 32.5, (73), 20.5, (46)

Preston, 32.1, (46), 41.2, (59)

Salford, 32.1, (83), 35.5, (92)

Tameside, 31.8, (72), 21.6, (49)

Luton, 31.4, (67), 41.8, (89)

Stockton-on-Tees, 31.4, (62), 22.3, (44)

Gedling, 31.4, (37), 11.0, (13)

Trafford, 31.2, (74), 46.8, (111)

King’s Lynn and West Norfolk, 31.0, (47), 35.0, (53)

Hull, 30.8, (80), 39.3, (102)

Chorley, 30.5, (36), 28.8, (34)

Thanet, 30.3, (43), 14.1, (20)

West Suffolk, 30.2, (54), 25.1, (45)

Wigan, 30.1, (99), 23.7, (78)

Sedgemoor, 30.0, (37), 33.3, (41)

Plymouth, 29.4, (77), 15.6, (41)

Rushmoor, 28.5, (27), 9.5, (9)

Kensington and Chelsea, 28.2, (44), 28.8, (45)

Brent, 27.9, (92), 24.0, (79)

Harrow, 27.9, (70), 30.3, (76)

Coventry, 27.7, (103), 23.4, (87)

Crawley, 27.6, (31), 12.5, (14)

Herefordshire, 27.5, (53), 33.7, (65)

Broxtowe, 27.2, (31), 15.8, (18)

Mansfield, 26.5, (29), 33.8, (37)

South Hams, 26.4, (23), 19.5, (17)

Uttlesford, 26.3, (24), 9.9, (9)

Darlington, 26.2, (28), 29.0, (31)

Great Yarmouth, 26.2, (26), 12.1, (12)

Westminster, 26.0, (68), 24.1, (63)

Blackpool, 25.8, (36), 15.1, (21)

Hart, 25.8, (25), 12.4, (12)

Slough, 25.4, (38), 47.5, (71)

Nuneaton and Bedworth, 25.4, (33), 39.3, (51)

East Northamptonshire, 25.4, (24), 15.9, (15)

Newark and Sherwood, 25.3, (31), 16.3, (20)

Oldham, 25.3, (60), 29.5, (70)

Fylde, 24.8, (20), 5.0, (4)

Hinckley and Bosworth, 24.7, (28), 16.8, (19)

East Lindsey, 24.7, (35), 18.3, (26)

East Riding of Yorkshire, 24.3, (83), 29.3, (100)

Richmondshire, 24.2, (13), 9.3, (5)

Sandwell, 24.1, (79), 24.1, (79)

Fenland, 23.6, (24), 24.5, (25)

Walsall, 23.1, (66), 23.8, (68)

Stoke-on-Trent, 23.0, (59), 35.5, (91)

Tower Hamlets, 22.8, (74), 18.5, (60)

South Norfolk, 22.7, (32), 19.9, (28)

Blaby, 22.7, (23), 20.7, (21)

North Tyneside, 22.6, (47), 16.8, (35)

Three Rivers, 22.5, (21), 19.3, (18)

South Kesteven, 22.5, (32), 25.3, (36)

Croydon, 22.2, (86), 18.1, (70)

Wolverhampton, 22.0, (58), 16.3, (43)

North East Derbyshire, 21.7, (22), 15.8, (16)

Reading, 21.6, (35), 24.7, (40)

North Warwickshire, 21.5, (14), 19.9, (13)

Havant, 21.4, (27), 10.3, (13)

Dudley, 21.1, (68), 17.4, (56)

Oxford, 21.0, (32), 34.1, (52)

Hertsmere, 21.0, (22), 14.3, (15)

Eastleigh, 21.0, (28), 12.0, (16)

Kingston upon Thames, 20.8, (37), 14.1, (25)

Greenwich, 20.8, (60), 17.0, (49)

West Berkshire, 20.8, (33), 29.0, (46)

South Ribble, 20.8, (23), 22.6, (25)

Dacorum, 20.7, (32), 15.5, (24)

Barking and Dagenham, 20.7, (44), 17.4, (37)

Norwich, 20.6, (29), 22.1, (31)

Windsor and Maidenhead, 20.5, (31), 21.1, (32)

Milton Keynes, 20.4, (55), 13.4, (36)

Staffordshire Moorlands, 20.3, (20), 14.2, (14)

Derby, 20.2, (52), 19.0, (49)

Gosport, 20.0, (17), 13.0, (11)

South Tyneside, 19.9, (30), 13.9, (21)

Ribble Valley, 19.7, (12), 9.9, (6)

North Kesteven, 19.7, (23), 20.5, (24)

Rossendale, 19.6, (14), 19.6, (14)

Harlow, 19.5, (17), 19.5, (17)

Bury, 19.4, (37), 25.1, (48)

Arun, 19.3, (31), 18.7, (30)

East Staffordshire, 19.2, (23), 19.2, (23)

Colchester, 19.0, (37), 9.2, (18)

Birmingham, 18.8, (215), 16.6, (189)

Wyre, 18.7, (21), 20.5, (23)

Central Bedfordshire, 18.7, (54), 20.8, (60)

Dartford, 18.6, (21), 15.1, (17)

South Derbyshire, 18.6, (20), 16.8, (18)

Breckland, 18.6, (26), 15.7, (22)

Halton, 18.5, (24), 17.0, (22)

Chelmsford, 18.5, (33), 16.8, (30)

St. Helens, 18.3, (33), 8.3, (15)

Redcar and Cleveland, 18.2, (25), 12.4, (17)

Stevenage, 18.2, (16), 18.2, (16)

York, 18.0, (38), 17.6, (37)

Spelthorne, 18.0, (18), 19.0, (19)

Wandsworth, 17.9, (59), 15.2, (50)

South Gloucestershire, 17.9, (51), 9.1, (26)

Bassetlaw, 17.9, (21), 22.1, (26)

Islington, 17.3, (42), 14.4, (35)

Chesterfield, 17.2, (18), 10.5, (11)

South Bucks, 17.1, (12), 12.8, (9)

Welwyn Hatfield, 17.1, (21), 11.4, (14)

Redbridge, 17.0, (52), 17.0, (52)

Barnet, 16.9, (67), 14.4, (57)

North East Lincolnshire, 16.9, (27), 12.5, (20)

County Durham, 16.8, (89), 25.3, (134)

Rushcliffe, 16.8, (20), 8.4, (10)

West Lindsey, 16.7, (16), 24.0, (23)

Stroud, 16.7, (20), 12.5, (15)

Camden, 16.7, (45), 13.0, (35)

Swindon, 16.7, (37), 28.8, (64)

Cherwell, 16.6, (25), 18.6, (28)

Brighton and Hove, 16.5, (48), 11.7, (34)

Ashfield, 16.4, (21), 10.9, (14)

Shropshire, 16.4, (53), 18.9, (61)

Tendring, 16.4, (24), 11.6, (17)

Richmond upon Thames, 16.2, (32), 21.7, (43)

West Devon, 16.1, (9), 7.2, (4)

North Somerset, 15.8, (34), 11.2, (24)

Wiltshire, 15.8, (79), 15.0, (75)

Craven, 15.8, (9), 17.5, (10)

Surrey Heath, 15.7, (14), 10.1, (9)

Adur, 15.6, (10), 20.2, (13)

Northumberland, 15.5, (50), 16.7, (54)

Vale of White Horse, 15.4, (21), 21.3, (29)

Cheshire East, 15.4, (59), 18.2, (70)

Lambeth, 15.3, (50), 14.4, (47)

Cambridge, 15.2, (19), 28.8, (36)

Aylesbury Vale, 15.0, (30), 22.1, (44)

Rutland, 15.0, (6), 25.0, (10)

Merton, 15.0, (31), 19.9, (41)

Gravesham, 15.0, (16), 16.8, (18)

Harrogate, 14.9, (24), 17.4, (28)

Bexley, 14.9, (37), 15.7, (39)

Haringey, 14.9, (40), 17.1, (46)

Wokingham, 14.6, (25), 15.2, (26)

Knowsley, 14.6, (22), 11.9, (18)

East Cambridgeshire, 14.5, (13), 13.4, (12)

Mid Suffolk, 14.4, (15), 13.5, (14)

East Suffolk, 14.4, (36), 18.8, (47)

Solihull, 14.3, (31), 18.0, (39)

Liverpool, 14.3, (71), 8.0, (40)

St Albans, 14.1, (21), 11.5, (17)

Babergh, 14.1, (13), 9.8, (9)

Enfield, 14.1, (47), 13.2, (44)

South Oxfordshire, 14.1, (20), 14.1, (20)

Hammersmith and Fulham, 14.0, (26), 23.8, (44)

Oadby and Wigston, 14.0, (8), 24.6, (14)

Swale, 14.0, (21), 13.3, (20)

Charnwood, 14.0, (26), 25.8, (48)

Daventry, 14.0, (12), 27.9, (24)

Woking, 13.9, (14), 12.9, (13)

Bracknell Forest, 13.9, (17), 17.1, (21)

Mendip, 13.8, (16), 4.3, (5)

Stafford, 13.8, (19), 10.9, (15)

Portsmouth, 13.5, (29), 13.0, (28)

Huntingdonshire, 13.5, (24), 17.4, (31)

Barrow-in-Furness, 13.4, (9), 8.9, (6)

Lewisham, 13.4, (41), 14.1, (43)

Gateshead, 13.4, (27), 13.4, (27)

North Norfolk, 13.4, (14), 5.7, (6)

Warrington, 13.3, (28), 23.8, (50)

Medway, 13.3, (37), 10.1, (28)

Chichester, 13.2, (16), 19.0, (23)

Southwark, 13.2, (42), 16.9, (54)

Bristol, 13.2, (61), 10.6, (49)

Ipswich, 13.1, (18), 22.6, (31)

East Hampshire, 13.1, (16), 13.1, (16)

Ashford, 13.1, (17), 7.7, (10)

Hackney and City of London, 13.1, (38), 16.5, (48)

Bromley, 12.9, (43), 15.6, (52)

Bath and North East Somerset, 12.9, (25), 10.9, (21)

Epping Forest, 12.9, (17), 8.4, (11)

Redditch, 12.9, (11), 17.6, (15)

Somerset West and Taunton, 12.9, (20), 9.0, (14)

Wyre Forest, 12.8, (13), 5.9, (6)

Cheshire West and Chester, 12.8, (44), 11.1, (38)

Hartlepool, 12.8, (12), 19.2, (18)

Havering, 12.7, (33), 10.0, (26)

Southend-on-Sea, 12.6, (23), 9.3, (17)

Newham, 12.5, (44), 16.7, (59)

Stratford-on-Avon, 12.3, (16), 12.3, (16)

Bournemouth Christchurch and Poole, 12.1, (48), 15.2, (60)

Cheltenham, 12.0, (14), 6.9, (8)

Wycombe, 12.0, (21), 18.3, (32)

Sunderland, 11.9, (33), 14.4, (40)

Hastings, 11.9, (11), 20.5, (19)

Torbay, 11.7, (16), 7.3, (10)

Copeland, 11.7, (8), 4.4, (3)

Elmbridge, 11.7, (16), 17.5, (24)

New Forest, 11.7, (21), 8.3, (15)

Maidstone, 11.6, (20), 14.5, (25)

Waltham Forest, 11.6, (32), 14.8, (41)

Chiltern, 11.5, (11), 17.7, (17)

Mole Valley, 11.5, (10), 10.3, (9)

Tandridge, 11.3, (10), 17.0, (15)

North Hertfordshire, 11.2, (15), 12.0, (16)

Test Valley, 11.1, (14), 18.2, (23)

Waverley, 11.1, (14), 22.2, (28)

Dover, 11.0, (13), 19.5, (23)

Tunbridge Wells, 10.9, (13), 9.3, (11)

Hambleton, 10.9, (10), 14.2, (13)

Cannock Chase, 10.9, (11), 10.9, (11)

Thurrock, 10.9, (19), 14.9, (26)

Canterbury, 10.9, (18), 13.3, (22)

Worcester, 10.9, (11), 17.8, (18)

Sevenoaks, 10.8, (13), 24.0, (29)

Folkestone and Hythe, 10.6, (12), 8.8, (10)

Telford and Wrekin, 10.6, (19), 21.7, (39)

West Lancashire, 10.5, (12), 13.1, (15)

South Lakeland, 10.5, (11), 12.4, (13)

Wirral, 10.2, (33), 10.8, (35)

Sutton, 10.2, (21), 15.0, (31)

Scarborough, 10.1, (11), 13.8, (15)

Reigate and Banstead, 10.1, (15), 16.8, (25)

Newcastle-under-Lyme, 10.0, (13), 12.4, (16)

Dorset, 10.0, (38), 8.7, (33)

East Hertfordshire, 10.0, (15), 10.0, (15)

Mid Sussex, 9.9, (15), 7.9, (12)

Isle of Wight, 9.9, (14), 9.2, (13)

Braintree, 9.8, (15), 12.5, (19)

Lewes, 9.7, (10), 6.8, (7)

Basildon, 9.6, (18), 10.1, (19)

Lichfield, 9.5, (10), 8.6, (9)

North Devon, 9.3, (9), 14.4, (14)

Tamworth, 9.1, (7), 15.6, (12)

Brentwood, 9.1, (7), 5.2, (4)

Tonbridge and Malling, 9.1, (12), 9.8, (13)

Teignbridge, 8.9, (12), 11.2, (15)

South Somerset, 8.9, (15), 8.9, (15)

South Staffordshire, 8.9, (10), 18.7, (21)

Winchester, 8.8, (11), 11.2, (14)

South Cambridgeshire, 8.8, (14), 11.3, (18)

Epsom and Ewell, 8.7, (7), 9.9, (8)

Fareham, 8.6, (10), 8.6, (10)

Mid Devon, 8.5, (7), 14.6, (12)

Tewkesbury, 8.4, (8), 9.5, (9)

Broadland, 8.4, (11), 6.1, (8)

Warwick, 8.3, (12), 20.9, (30)

Horsham, 8.3, (12), 6.3, (9)

East Devon, 8.2, (12), 10.9, (16)

Guildford, 8.1, (12), 20.1, (30)

Cornwall and Isles of Scilly, 8.0, (46), 7.2, (41)

Basingstoke and Deane, 7.9, (14), 14.7, (26)

Runnymede, 7.8, (7), 11.2, (10)

North West Leicestershire, 7.7, (8), 16.4, (17)

Malvern Hills, 7.6, (6), 10.2, (8)

Eden, 7.5, (4), 3.8, (2)

Wealden, 7.4, (12), 9.3, (15)

Worthing, 7.2, (8), 11.8, (13)

Ryedale, 7.2, (4), 23.5, (13)

Gloucester, 7.0, (9), 7.7, (10)

Wychavon, 7.0, (9), 3.1, (4)

Rochford, 6.9, (6), 6.9, (6)

Cotswold, 6.7, (6), 11.1, (10)

Carlisle, 6.4, (7), 6.4, (7)

West Oxfordshire, 6.3, (7), 11.7, (13)

Rother, 6.2, (6), 11.4, (11)

Bolsover, 6.2, (5), 17.4, (14)

Maldon, 6.2, (4), 4.6, (3)

Bromsgrove, 6.0, (6), 10.0, (10)

Torridge, 5.9, (4), 10.3, (7)

Eastbourne, 5.8, (6), 7.7, (8)

Forest of Dean, 5.8, (5), 10.4, (9)

Derbyshire Dales, 5.5, (4), 6.9, (5)

Broxbourne, 5.1, (5), 12.3, (12)

Amber Valley, 4.7, (6), 8.6, (11)

Exeter, 4.6, (6), 16.0, (21)

Castle Point, 3.3, (3), 4.4, (4)

Allerdale, 3.1, (3), 2.0, (2)