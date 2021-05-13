Friday, May 14th 2021 Show Links
News / UK & World

Killer jailed in 1975 ‘not suitable for release’

By Press Association
May 13 2021, 6.50pm
Patrick Mackay first became eligible to be considered for release in March 1995 (PA)
A killer who has been behind bars since 1975 has been told that he will not be released.

The Parole Board for England and Wales has ruled that Patrick Mackay, 65, is “not suitable” to be freed but said he could remain living in an open prison.

Mackay was given a mandatory life sentence after being convicted of three manslaughters by diminished responsibility in November 1975.

