What the papers say – May 14

Thursday’s papers are led by urgent calls for vaccination boosts to combat a spike in cases of the Indian Covid variant.
The Daily Mirror, i and Daily Express report health chiefs have urged the Government to accelerate the vaccine rollout in areas where Covid-19 cases are rising, due to concerns over the highly transmissible Indian variant.
The Times says the accelerated rollout could see 10 million Britons have their second dose brought forward.
However, The Independent reports the NHS has blocked attempts to open up jabs to people as young as 18 in hard-hit areas.
Elsewhere, The Guardian, Financial Times and Metro all lead with David Cameron giving evidence to MPs over his controversial lobbying of senior Government figures.
The Daily Mail and The Sun carry comments from Prince Harry that he wants to “break the cycle” of the “pain and suffering” of his upbringing with his own children.
The NHS has climbed down from plans to use online and telephone “screening” for GP appointments, according to The Daily Telegraph.
And the Daily Star leads with a campaign to get Britons buying drinks to save the pub industry.
