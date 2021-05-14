What the papers say – May 14

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thursday’s papers are led by urgent calls for vaccination boosts to combat a spike in cases of the Indian Covid variant.

The Daily Mirror, i and Daily Express report health chiefs have urged the Government to accelerate the vaccine rollout in areas where Covid-19 cases are rising, due to concerns over the highly transmissible Indian variant.

Friday's front page: Vaccine surge for under-30s possible in hotspots #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/ucGAGFb7Lg — i newspaper (@theipaper) May 13, 2021

EXPRESS: Faster jabs for millions to combat variant #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/UF1obC03Y7 — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) May 13, 2021

The Times says the accelerated rollout could see 10 million Britons have their second dose brought forward.

THE TIMES: Race to stop Indian strain #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/gdeGzBbXRF — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) May 13, 2021

However, The Independent reports the NHS has blocked attempts to open up jabs to people as young as 18 in hard-hit areas.

INDEPENDENT: NHS blocks ‘surge’ vaccines to fight variant #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/BRLoZBTJVD — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) May 13, 2021

Elsewhere, The Guardian, Financial Times and Metro all lead with David Cameron giving evidence to MPs over his controversial lobbying of senior Government figures.

Guardian front page, Friday 14 May 2021: Cameron told: your reputation is in tatters after Greensill lobbying pic.twitter.com/EeSiWJ88PJ — Guardian news (@guardiannews) May 13, 2021

Just published: Front page of the Financial Times, UK edition, Friday 14th May pic.twitter.com/aMkiWS05yt — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) May 13, 2021

Tomorrow's Paper Today 📰 SLEAZY JET ✈️🟥Cameron admits to using private plane to fly to his third home in Cornwall🟥Refused to confirm he stood to make £60m 💰🟥But former Prime Minister tells MPs that he was doing it for the good of the country 🇬🇧#TomorrowsPaperToday pic.twitter.com/2LavvVaZGl — Metro (@MetroUK) May 13, 2021

The Daily Mail and The Sun carry comments from Prince Harry that he wants to “break the cycle” of the “pain and suffering” of his upbringing with his own children.

Tomorrow's front page: Prince Harry says he wants to ‘break the cycle’ of ‘genetic pain and suffering’ caused by his upbringing https://t.co/SoD3Kt8BRg pic.twitter.com/Fk7U94ek0l — The Sun (@TheSun) May 13, 2021

The NHS has climbed down from plans to use online and telephone “screening” for GP appointments, according to The Daily Telegraph.

TELEGRAPH: Climbdown over NHS online and phone triage #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/Vm4K2FWw95 — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) May 13, 2021

And the Daily Star leads with a campaign to get Britons buying drinks to save the pub industry.