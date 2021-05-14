Nation urged to ‘keep talking’ about mental health by William and Kate

Something went wrong - please try again later.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and a host of famous faces have urged the nation to “keep talking” to support everyone’s mental health in a special radio broadcast.

William and Kate and stars from the worlds of sport, television and the arts featured in the Mental Health Minute message, broadcast on airwaves across the nation to mark Mental Health Awareness Week.

David Beckham, Dame Shirley Bassey and Charles Dance were among the celebrities who each spoke a line of the message written by poet and mental health activist Hussain Manawer, who also featured in the broadcast.

During the 60-second message William said: “So, as we come to the end of this Mental Health Awareness Week, it would be great to keep talking.”

Dame Shirley Bassey began the Mental Health Minute broadcast (Jonathan Brady/PA)

He was followed by singer-songwriter Anne Marie, who said: “To a loved one, friend or colleague, let’s keep making the conversation accessible.”

Kate was next and said: “Because our mental health binds every single one of us together.”

The Mental Health Minute was aired simultaneously across every radio station in the UK at 10.59am on Friday, uniting commercial, community and all BBC stations, with an estimated audience of more than 20 million.

Charles Dance was one of the famous faces featured in the broadcast (Ian West/PA)

Also featured in the broadcast were chef Jamie Oliver, England footballer Jesse Lingard and actress Joanna Lumley.

Dame Shirley began the broadcast by saying: “Every radio station across the nation right now in this very moment is singing the same song,” and was followed by Lumley who added: “That’s right, we’re all broadcasting the same energy.”

Dance, known to modern audiences for his role in Game Of Thrones, said: “Transmitting much-needed empathy we’re all hitting the same notes,” and former England football star Beckham said: “Taking time to reflect, through the most challenging of years coming together, to share understanding, love and hope.”

Shout, the UK's first free, confidential, 24/7 text messaging support service was researched and developed by The Royal Foundation as a legacy of the Heads Together campaign.https://t.co/RcjyB8yzJs — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) May 14, 2021

Delivered by Radiocentre, the industry body for commercial radio, and independent podcast and audio producer Somethin’ Else, the Mental Health Minute was created in partnership with the Royal Foundation of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

It is supporting Shout 85258 – a 24/7 text messaging helpline developed by the foundation.