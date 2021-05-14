Turkish Grand Prix cancelled as coronavirus causes changes to F1 calendar

Formula One has announced the cancellation of next month’s Turkish Grand Prix.

The race was set for June 13 but it has been pulled from the schedule after the country was placed on the UK government’s red list.

On Thursday, it was confirmed that the Champions League final between Chelsea and Manchester City on May 29 has been moved from Turkey to Portugal.

BREAKING: Due to travel restrictions, it is unfortunately not possible to race in Turkey in June As a result, France moves a week earlier (18-20 June) and Austria will host a double header (25-27 June and 2-4 July)#F1 pic.twitter.com/T6u2uqfYDM — Formula 1 (@F1) May 14, 2021

The Istanbul race will be replaced by a second grand prix in Austria, with F1 officials still hopeful of completing a record-breaking 23-round season.

The French Grand Prix has been brought forward by a week to take place on June 20 ahead of a double-header at Austria’s Red Bull Ring on June 27 and July 4.

The British Grand Prix at Silverstone remains in its original slot of July 18.

Bosses of the Northamptonshire circuit are working towards hosting a full house of 140,000 fans with government restrictions due to end on June 21.

Turkey was only added to the calendar 16 days ago after the Canadian Grand Prix was scrapped following the country’s demand that the F1 circus quarantine for a fortnight.

But seven of the grid’s teams are based in the UK, and all travellers returning from red-list countries face 10 days of quarantine at a Government-approved hotel.

Turkish GP officials have asked F1 to assess whether it is possible to stage the race later in the year.

More on the calendar changes that will introduce a France-Styria-Austria triple-header in the summer 👇https://t.co/VWcyLkUZdt — Formula 1 (@F1) May 14, 2021

There remain serious doubts over a number of rounds in the second half of the calendar, with Mexico, Brazil and Australia among those vulnerable because of the complexities surrounding the Covid-19 pandemic.

F1 boss Stefano Domenicali said: “We were all looking forward to racing in Turkey but the travel restrictions in place have meant we are not able to be there in June.

“Formula One has shown again that it is able to react quickly to developments and find solutions and we are delighted that we will have a double header in Austria meaning our season remains at 23 races.”