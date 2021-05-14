Four men arrested after fight with weapons in primary school grounds

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Armed police were called to a primary school after a fight between men armed with weapons spilled into the grounds.

Berwick Hills Primary School in Middlesbrough took safety precautions following the incident at around 8.40am on Friday.

Cleveland Police said officers located a number of men in possession of “sharp objects” and arrested four people.

A male member of the public who assisted police in detaining the men suffered minor injuries, the force said.

A police spokesman said: “Officers can assure parents that the incident is not linked to the school and officers will remain in the area for some time to provide a high-visibility presence and reassurance to members of the public.”

Headteacher Tessa Smith said: “As soon as we became of aware of an incident in the vicinity of the school, our emergency response measures ensured the site was secured with immediate effect.

“I’d like to reassure parents and the wider community that at no point were any pupils at risk, and that staff acted with the utmost professionalism.

“I’m also grateful to Cleveland Police for their swift response in bringing the incident to a close.”