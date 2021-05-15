On This Day in 2016: Max Verstappen becomes Formula One’s youngest winner

Max Verstappen became the youngest race winner in Formula One history with victory at the Spanish Grand Prix on this day in 2016.

Then only 18, Verstappen had only obtained his road driving licence eight months before taking the chequered flag in Barcelona.

Verstappen, driving in his first race for Red Bull having been promoted from sister team Toro Rosso following an impressive start to his F1 career, took full advantage of a Mercedes meltdown to claim the victory.

Pole-sitter Lewis Hamilton lost the lead and then lost control of his car, crashing into Mercedes team-mate Nico Rosberg, before both drivers ended up in the gravel trap in what was to be one of the defining images of the season.

But Verstappen would drive with maturity to become the sport’s youngest winner – beating Sebastian Vettel’s previous record by over two years.

Since then the Dutchman has secured 10 more wins and is in the midst of what could prove to be a scintillating battle with Hamilton for the 2021 drivers’ championship.