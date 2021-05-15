Israeli air strike destroys building that housed AP offices

An Israeli air strike has destroyed a high-rise building that housed The Associated Press’ offices in the Gaza Strip.
The air strike came roughly an hour after the Israeli military ordered people to evacuate the building.
There was no immediate explanation over why the building was targeted.
The building housed The Associated Press, Al-Jazeera and a number of offices and apartments.
