Eleven charged in connection with violent disorder at Luton Airport

Police have charged 11 people in connection with violent disorder that took place at London Luton Airport.

Bedfordshire Police said they were made aware of the incident at around 8am on Friday and 17 people were subsequently arrested.

The force said 11 men have been charged with violent disorder and have been released on bail until a future court hearing.

Eleven people have been charged in connection with a violent disorder that took place at London Luton Airport yesterday morning (14 May). Read the full release here: https://t.co/uZBn2HWGb7 pic.twitter.com/a9zVetZxpj — Bedfordshire Police (@bedspolice) May 15, 2021

Out of the remaining people arrested five were released with no further action and one was released on bail with conditions.

A police spokeswoman said three people taken to hospital have since been discharged as the injuries turned out to be minimal.

A video shared on social media appeared to show a brawl between several people.