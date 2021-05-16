Thomas Tuchel calls for calm as ‘hectic’ attacking play costs Chelsea in final

Thomas Tuchel has told Chelsea’s forwards to be calmer in front of goal in the wake of Saturday’s FA Cup final defeat.

Blues boss Tuchel lamented his side’s “too hectic” attacking-third play at Wembley, where Youri Tielemans’ thunderbolt strike earned Leicester a 1-0 win.

Chelsea now face Leicester again on Tuesday in a crucial battle in their quest for a top-four Premier League finish.

The Blues will then complete their league season at Aston Villa before taking on Manchester City in the Champions League final.

And manager Tuchel believes more considered approach play could yet pave the path to glory.

“We can do better (whether) we are experienced or not,” said Tuchel.

“I felt we were too hectic and I am sure it is not just to do with age. Hakim Ziyech and Timo Werner are not so, so young, but yes, we can improve there.

“It sticks a bit with us throughout the season, and it is a lack of composure and precision. It holds you back from winning games.

“We had the same issues in other games where we were able to score.

Thomas Tuchel, pictured, insists Chelsea must calm down in front of goal to hit back to top form (Nick Potts/PA)

“If we had scored a late goal on Saturday, maybe we are left to talk about the performance in a different way; that we kept our calm, work rate and concentration high.

“This is what we did against (Jamie) Vardy, (Kelechi) Iheanacho and all the counter-attacks throughout the whole game and I am absolutely happy with how we defended. Me as a coach, I cannot judge the game only from the result and I will not start now.”

Captain Cesar Azpilicueta was unable to convert Chelsea’s biggest chance of the match, failing to connect with a far-post header with the goal at his mercy from point-blank range.

Werner’s slight touch on Thiago Silva’s teasing cross saw the ball elude Azpilicueta, who had no time to readjust.

Successive FA Cup final defeats will hurt Chelsea for some time to come but Azpilicueta insisted there is no time to dwell on that residual pain.

💬 @CesarAzpi: “It hurts a lot, but now we have two weeks in front of us where everything is in our hands.” pic.twitter.com/Sge9e4g6kH — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) May 15, 2021

“We were not at the level of the performances that we have shown in the last few weeks and it’s up to us to raise our levels and come back, because we have three games in front of us,” Azpilicueta told Chelsea’s official club website.

“Of course we are very disappointed but we don’t have a lot of time. We have to recover and go again on Tuesday.

“We have lost the last two games, two important games (losing 1-0 to Arsenal in the league before the cup final). We have missed two opportunities and we cannot let more opportunities go.

“We cannot change the results but we have to be humble, to accept that we can be better, pick ourselves up and go again, because we have three crucial games for the club, for us, for the fans, and we are determined to win them.”