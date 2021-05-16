Iga Swiatek double bagels Karolina Pliskova in Italian Open final

Polish teenager Iga Swiatek produced a stunning performance in the Italian Open final in Rome by beating Karolina Pliskova 6-0 6-0 in 46 minutes.

The 19-year-old reigning French Open champion lost only 13 points in the entire match and will climb into the world’s top 10 for the first time after her crushing win.

It is only the fourth time since 2000 that a WTA final has ended in a double bagel and is the shortest completed WTA final since Istanbul in 2009 when Vera Dushevina defeated Lucie Hradecka 6-0 6-1 in 41 minutes.

Ninth seed Pliskova, tournament winner in 2019, failed to win a game in a completed match for just the second time in her career.

The 29-year-old, from the Czech Republic, was playing in her third consecutive final in Rome having retired in last year’s final due to a leg injury as she trailed Simona Halep 6-0 2-1.

Swiatek, who had saved two match points against Barbora Krejcikova in the third round, made only five unforced errors against Pliskova and struck 17 winners.

👐 Saving match points in the Round of 16💪 Winning her QF AND SF on the same day😮 Clinching a 1st WTA 1000 title 6-0, 6-0 in the final A stunning week in Rome for the 19-year-old. pic.twitter.com/8PGa8TF1IJ — wta (@WTA) May 16, 2021

In contrast, Pliskova served two double faults in each of her first two service games and did not hit a winner until she was set point down after 19 minutes.

Swiatek, who lost four points in the first set and nine in the second, faced only four game points against her as she registered her third career title and first at a WTA 1000 event.

After winning the French Open at Roland Garros last autumn, Swiatek also triumphed in Adelaide in February.