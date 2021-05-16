Anthony Joshua v Tyson Fury – the battle of the Britons in numbers

Anthony Joshua will face fellow Briton Tyson Fury in a heavyweight unification fight in Saudi Arabia on August 14.
A two-fight deal between Joshua, who holds the WBA, IBF and WBO titles and Fury, the WBC champion, had already been agreed, but the date and venue have finally been confirmed.
Here, the PA news agency takes a look at the numbers associated with each fighter.
Anthony Joshua:
Age: 31
Height: 6ft 6/198cm
Reach: 82 inches/208cm
Total fights: 25
Wins: 24
Losses: 1
Knockouts: 22
Rounds: 112
Last fight: 12/12/20 Joshua v Pulev.
Belts held: IBF, WBA, WBO
Tyson Fury:
Age: 32
Height: 6ft 9/206cm
Reach: 85 inches/216cm
Total fights: 31
Wins: 30
Losses: 0
Knockouts: 21
Last fight: 22/02/20 Fury v Deontay Wilder.
Belts held: WBC
