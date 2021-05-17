Full inquest over boy’s death after lightning strike to be held in July

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A full inquest into the death of a boy who was struck by lightning will be held in July, a coroner has ruled.

Jordan Banks, nine, was seriously injured on playing fields in Blackpool last Tuesday.

At a hearing at Blackpool Town Hall on Monday, coroner Alan Wilson formally opened the inquest into his death.

Mr Wilson said: “Jordan is said to have been participating in a football coaching session on School Road football field when he was said to have been struck by lightning.”

He said Jordan was taken by ambulance to Blackpool Victoria Hospital where he was pronounced dead shortly before 6pm.

The coroner said the court had been told Jordan’s death was due to being struck by lightning and it was not felt necessary for a post mortem to be carried out.

Jordan Banks (Lancashire Constabulary/PA)

Four members of the press were in court for the hearing and the court heard Jordan’s family had preferred not to attend.

Mr Wilson said evidence, including from eye witnesses and medical professionals, would be gathered ahead of a further hearing on July 21.

He added: “In conclusion, the inquest into the death of Jordan Banks is formally opened.

“I express the condolences of everybody here at the coroner’s court in Blackpool to Jordan’s family.”

Footballers and MPs were among those who paid tribute to Jordan following his death, with the Liverpool team wearing shirts with his name on to warm up for their match against Manchester United last week.

In a statement released by Lancashire Police, Jordan’s family said: “We lost the brightest star our beautiful boy Jordan.

“His laugh, that infectious smile, golden curls, he was our everything.”