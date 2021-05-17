Latest weekly Covid-19 rates for local authority areas in England

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

Here is Monday’s update of Covid-19 case rates for every local authority area in England.

The figures, for the seven days to May 13, are based on the number of people who have tested positive for Covid-19 in either a lab-reported or rapid lateral flow test, by specimen date.

The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

Data for the most recent four days (May 14-17) has been excluded as it is incomplete and does not reflect the true number of cases.

(PA Graphics)

Of the 315 local areas in England, 150 (48%) have seen a rise in rates, 143 (45%) have seen a fall and 22 are unchanged.

Bolton in Greater Manchester continues to have the highest rate, with 811 new cases in the seven days to May 13 – the equivalent of 282.0 cases per 100,000 people.

This is up from 133.9 in the seven days to May 6.

Bedford has the second highest rate, up from 61.2 to 123.5, with 214 new cases.

Blackburn with Darwen in Lancashire has the third highest, up from 84.8 to 117.6, with 176 new cases.

The five areas with the biggest week-on-week rises are:

Bolton (up from 133.9 to 282.0)

Bedford (61.2 to 123.5)

Burnley (20.2 to 56.2)

Blackburn with Darwen (84.8 to 117.6)

Melton (23.4 to 52.7)

(PA Graphics)

The list has been calculated by the PA news agency based on Public Health England data published on May 17 on the Government’s coronavirus dashboard.

Here is the list in full.

From left to right, it reads: name of local authority; rate of new cases in the seven days to May 13; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to May 13; rate of new cases in the seven days to May 6; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to May 6.

Bolton, 282.0, (811), 133.9, (385)

Bedford, 123.5, (214), 61.2, (106)

Blackburn with Darwen, 117.6, (176), 84.8, (127)

Erewash, 71.1, (82), 187.2, (216)

Kirklees, 70.9, (312), 55.5, (244)

Hounslow, 58.6, (159), 37.2, (101)

Burnley, 56.2, (50), 20.2, (18)

Melton, 52.7, (27), 23.4, (12)

Selby, 51.9, (47), 65.1, (59)

Sheffield, 50.8, (297), 45.3, (265)

South Holland, 50.5, (48), 43.1, (41)

Watford, 46.6, (45), 30.0, (29)

Leicester, 46.6, (165), 36.7, (130)

Leeds, 46.3, (367), 47.4, (376)

Newcastle upon Tyne, 45.9, (139), 38.0, (115)

North Lincolnshire, 45.9, (79), 54.0, (93)

High Peak, 45.3, (42), 24.8, (23)

Manchester, 44.9, (248), 38.2, (211)

Rochdale, 44.5, (99), 42.3, (94)

Pendle, 44.5, (41), 20.6, (19)

Hyndburn, 42.0, (34), 49.4, (40)

Middlesbrough, 41.8, (59), 47.5, (67)

Wakefield, 41.6, (145), 47.1, (164)

Wellingborough, 41.4, (33), 38.9, (31)

Bradford, 40.0, (216), 45.4, (245)

Chorley, 39.8, (47), 28.8, (34)

Corby, 38.8, (28), 48.5, (35)

Blackpool, 38.7, (54), 24.4, (34)

Boston, 38.5, (27), 34.2, (24)

Hillingdon, 38.5, (118), 33.6, (103)

Calderdale, 37.8, (80), 41.6, (88)

Barnsley, 37.7, (93), 55.1, (136)

Wigan, 36.8, (121), 24.0, (79)

Sefton, 36.5, (101), 49.6, (137)

Doncaster, 36.2, (113), 48.4, (151)

Preston, 34.9, (50), 36.3, (52)

Lincoln, 34.2, (34), 25.2, (25)

Tameside, 33.1, (75), 25.2, (57)

Ealing, 33.1, (113), 40.4, (138)

Stockport, 33.1, (97), 27.6, (81)

Hart, 33.0, (32), 21.6, (21)

North Tyneside, 32.2, (67), 21.6, (45)

Nottingham, 31.5, (105), 31.8, (106)

Central Bedfordshire, 31.5, (91), 15.9, (46)

Bury, 31.4, (60), 20.4, (39)

Rotherham, 30.5, (81), 39.2, (104)

Luton, 30.5, (65), 35.2, (75)

Trafford, 30.3, (72), 33.3, (79)

Rugby, 30.3, (33), 34.9, (38)

Lancaster, 30.1, (44), 32.2, (47)

Slough, 30.1, (45), 29.4, (44)

Southampton, 29.7, (75), 31.7, (80)

Harrow, 29.1, (73), 26.3, (66)

Harborough, 28.8, (27), 48.0, (45)

South Northamptonshire, 28.6, (27), 43.4, (41)

Croydon, 28.4, (110), 18.6, (72)

Brent, 27.9, (92), 27.6, (91)

Newark and Sherwood, 27.8, (34), 21.2, (26)

Rushmoor, 27.5, (26), 21.1, (20)

Broxtowe, 27.2, (31), 24.6, (28)

Dudley, 26.7, (86), 19.0, (61)

East Riding of Yorkshire, 26.7, (91), 23.2, (79)

Stoke-on-Trent, 26.5, (68), 26.1, (67)

Peterborough, 26.2, (53), 39.6, (80)

Kingston upon Thames, 25.9, (46), 15.8, (28)

Salford, 25.9, (67), 32.1, (83)

Mansfield, 25.6, (28), 22.0, (24)

King’s Lynn and West Norfolk, 25.1, (38), 28.4, (43)

Worcester, 24.7, (25), 12.8, (13)

West Berkshire, 24.6, (39), 24.6, (39)

Gedling, 24.6, (29), 24.6, (29)

South Ribble, 24.4, (27), 16.2, (18)

Kensington and Chelsea, 24.3, (38), 25.6, (40)

Hull, 24.3, (63), 32.0, (83)

Sandwell, 24.1, (79), 22.2, (73)

Greenwich, 24.0, (69), 19.8, (57)

Bassetlaw, 23.8, (28), 18.7, (22)

Milton Keynes, 23.8, (64), 16.3, (44)

Ashfield, 23.5, (30), 7.8, (10)

Coventry, 23.4, (87), 25.3, (94)

East Northamptonshire, 23.3, (22), 19.0, (18)

Wyre, 23.2, (26), 19.6, (22)

West Suffolk, 22.9, (41), 35.7, (64)

Thanet, 22.5, (32), 16.2, (23)

Rutland, 22.5, (9), 22.5, (9)

Great Yarmouth, 22.1, (22), 21.1, (21)

Eastleigh, 21.7, (29), 15.7, (21)

Reading, 21.6, (35), 25.3, (41)

Kettering, 21.6, (22), 29.5, (30)

Cheshire East, 21.6, (83), 14.1, (54)

Three Rivers, 21.4, (20), 19.3, (18)

Lewisham, 21.3, (65), 13.4, (41)

East Lindsey, 21.2, (30), 22.6, (32)

Oadby and Wigston, 21.0, (12), 15.8, (9)

St. Helens, 21.0, (38), 13.3, (24)

Rossendale, 21.0, (15), 18.2, (13)

Stroud, 20.8, (25), 14.2, (17)

Stockton-on-Tees, 20.8, (41), 29.9, (59)

Fenland, 20.6, (21), 22.6, (23)

South Tyneside, 20.5, (31), 12.6, (19)

Hinckley and Bosworth, 20.3, (23), 19.4, (22)

Westminster, 20.3, (53), 23.7, (62)

Mid Suffolk, 20.2, (21), 19.3, (20)

Harrogate, 19.9, (32), 13.1, (21)

Herefordshire, 19.7, (38), 29.0, (56)

Brighton and Hove, 19.6, (57), 13.4, (39)

South Hams, 19.5, (17), 26.4, (23)

Cambridge, 19.2, (24), 19.2, (24)

East Staffordshire, 19.2, (23), 15.0, (18)

Spelthorne, 19.0, (19), 17.0, (17)

Lambeth, 19.0, (62), 13.2, (43)

Hammersmith and Fulham, 18.9, (35), 13.5, (25)

Swindon, 18.9, (42), 15.3, (34)

Crawley, 18.7, (21), 18.7, (21)

Sedgemoor, 18.7, (23), 30.0, (37)

Arun, 18.7, (30), 14.9, (24)

Halton, 18.5, (24), 13.1, (17)

Huntingdonshire, 18.5, (33), 13.5, (24)

Rushcliffe, 18.5, (22), 12.6, (15)

Northampton, 18.3, (41), 29.8, (67)

Barnet, 18.2, (72), 16.2, (64)

North East Lincolnshire, 18.2, (29), 16.9, (27)

Dacorum, 18.1, (28), 15.5, (24)

Breckland, 17.9, (25), 19.3, (27)

Wolverhampton, 17.8, (47), 20.9, (55)

Aylesbury Vale, 17.5, (35), 15.5, (31)

West Lancashire, 17.5, (20), 7.0, (8)

Colchester, 17.5, (34), 11.3, (22)

Redbridge, 17.4, (53), 17.4, (53)

Portsmouth, 17.2, (37), 12.6, (27)

Plymouth, 17.2, (45), 26.3, (69)

South Bucks, 17.1, (12), 12.8, (9)

Haringey, 17.1, (46), 16.4, (44)

Northumberland, 17.1, (55), 15.5, (50)

Tower Hamlets, 16.9, (55), 20.3, (66)

Canterbury, 16.9, (28), 12.1, (20)

Barking and Dagenham, 16.9, (36), 14.6, (31)

Oldham, 16.9, (40), 29.1, (69)

Darlington, 16.9, (18), 20.6, (22)

South Derbyshire, 16.8, (18), 16.8, (18)

North East Derbyshire, 16.8, (17), 18.7, (19)

York, 16.6, (35), 14.2, (30)

Norwich, 16.4, (23), 18.5, (26)

Birmingham, 16.3, (186), 17.1, (195)

Hertsmere, 16.2, (17), 19.1, (20)

Nuneaton and Bedworth, 16.2, (21), 32.3, (42)

Richmond upon Thames, 16.2, (32), 17.2, (34)

Epsom and Ewell, 16.1, (13), 5.0, (4)

Stafford, 16.0, (22), 11.7, (16)

Bromley, 15.9, (53), 13.8, (46)

Havant, 15.8, (20), 17.4, (22)

Chiltern, 15.6, (15), 6.3, (6)

East Cambridgeshire, 15.6, (14), 11.1, (10)

Derby, 15.5, (40), 17.9, (46)

Bracknell Forest, 15.5, (19), 12.2, (15)

Uttlesford, 15.3, (14), 25.2, (23)

Gosport, 15.3, (13), 13.0, (11)

Broadland, 15.3, (20), 7.6, (10)

County Durham, 15.3, (81), 18.7, (99)

Wokingham, 15.2, (26), 12.9, (22)

Wandsworth, 15.2, (50), 17.6, (58)

Daventry, 15.1, (13), 16.3, (14)

Tendring, 15.0, (22), 14.3, (21)

Merton, 15.0, (31), 16.5, (34)

Bath and North East Somerset, 15.0, (29), 10.3, (20)

Enfield, 15.0, (50), 14.4, (48)

Richmondshire, 14.9, (8), 16.8, (9)

St Albans, 14.8, (22), 14.1, (21)

Stevenage, 14.8, (13), 13.7, (12)

Ribble Valley, 14.8, (9), 16.4, (10)

Southend-on-Sea, 14.7, (27), 8.7, (16)

Ipswich, 14.6, (20), 14.6, (20)

Knowsley, 14.6, (22), 11.9, (18)

Cheshire West and Chester, 14.3, (49), 10.2, (35)

South Lakeland, 14.3, (15), 5.7, (6)

Redditch, 14.1, (12), 14.1, (12)

Sutton, 14.1, (29), 11.6, (24)

Sunderland, 14.0, (39), 6.5, (18)

Bristol, 14.0, (65), 9.3, (43)

Adur, 14.0, (9), 18.7, (12)

Malvern Hills, 14.0, (11), 6.4, (5)

Vale of White Horse, 14.0, (19), 13.2, (18)

Telford and Wrekin, 13.9, (25), 15.6, (28)

Basildon, 13.9, (26), 7.5, (14)

Hartlepool, 13.9, (13), 13.9, (13)

Redcar and Cleveland, 13.9, (19), 14.6, (20)

Bexley, 13.7, (34), 17.3, (43)

North Kesteven, 13.7, (16), 15.4, (18)

Fylde, 13.6, (11), 21.0, (17)

Wiltshire, 13.6, (68), 14.6, (73)

Lewes, 13.6, (14), 7.7, (8)

Southwark, 13.5, (43), 15.4, (49)

Surrey Heath, 13.4, (12), 12.3, (11)

Solihull, 13.4, (29), 17.1, (37)

Waltham Forest, 13.4, (37), 13.4, (37)

South Kesteven, 13.3, (19), 26.0, (37)

Windsor and Maidenhead, 13.2, (20), 23.8, (36)

Copeland, 13.2, (9), 2.9, (2)

Elmbridge, 13.2, (18), 11.7, (16)

Chelmsford, 12.9, (23), 19.6, (35)

Wyre Forest, 12.8, (13), 8.9, (9)

Islington, 12.8, (31), 17.3, (42)

South Norfolk, 12.8, (18), 24.1, (34)

Test Valley, 12.7, (16), 9.5, (12)

Worthing, 12.7, (14), 7.2, (8)

Thurrock, 12.6, (22), 10.3, (18)

Wycombe, 12.6, (22), 11.5, (20)

North West Leicestershire, 12.5, (13), 10.6, (11)

West Devon, 12.5, (7), 7.2, (4)

Rother, 12.5, (12), 9.4, (9)

Tandridge, 12.5, (11), 12.5, (11)

Braintree, 12.5, (19), 7.2, (11)

Chesterfield, 12.4, (13), 13.3, (14)

Warrington, 12.4, (26), 14.3, (30)

Charnwood, 12.4, (23), 15.1, (28)

Walsall, 12.3, (35), 25.6, (73)

North Warwickshire, 12.3, (8), 23.0, (15)

Cherwell, 12.0, (18), 19.9, (30)

Babergh, 12.0, (11), 10.9, (10)

South Cambridgeshire, 11.9, (19), 9.4, (15)

Cannock Chase, 11.9, (12), 8.9, (9)

Blaby, 11.8, (12), 24.6, (25)

Newcastle-under-Lyme, 11.6, (15), 10.0, (13)

Ashford, 11.5, (15), 9.2, (12)

Harlow, 11.5, (10), 20.7, (18)

Camden, 11.5, (31), 15.2, (41)

Bournemouth Christchurch and Poole, 11.4, (45), 11.6, (46)

Swale, 11.3, (17), 17.3, (26)

Havering, 11.2, (29), 10.8, (28)

Warwick, 11.1, (16), 15.3, (22)

Newham, 11.0, (39), 13.6, (48)

Scarborough, 11.0, (12), 11.0, (12)

Torbay, 11.0, (15), 11.0, (15)

Woking, 10.9, (11), 13.9, (14)

Gateshead, 10.9, (22), 12.4, (25)

South Gloucestershire, 10.9, (31), 17.5, (50)

Maldon, 10.8, (7), 3.1, (2)

Chichester, 10.7, (13), 14.0, (17)

Hackney and City of London, 10.7, (31), 14.8, (43)

Liverpool, 10.6, (53), 12.4, (62)

Epping Forest, 10.6, (14), 12.1, (16)

Folkestone and Hythe, 10.6, (12), 7.1, (8)

Isle of Wight, 10.6, (15), 8.5, (12)

South Oxfordshire, 10.6, (15), 12.7, (18)

Craven, 10.5, (6), 17.5, (10)

West Lindsey, 10.5, (10), 20.9, (20)

Barrow-in-Furness, 10.4, (7), 10.4, (7)

Fareham, 10.3, (12), 6.0, (7)

Somerset West and Taunton, 10.3, (16), 9.0, (14)

Waverley, 10.3, (13), 13.5, (17)

Gravesham, 10.3, (11), 15.9, (17)

Cotswold, 10.0, (9), 11.1, (10)

Castle Point, 10.0, (9), 0.0, (0)

West Oxfordshire, 9.9, (11), 12.7, (14)

Maidstone, 9.9, (17), 13.4, (23)

Hambleton, 9.8, (9), 10.9, (10)

East Hampshire, 9.8, (12), 9.0, (11)

Welwyn Hatfield, 9.8, (12), 18.7, (23)

North Hertfordshire, 9.7, (13), 10.5, (14)

Mid Devon, 9.7, (8), 8.5, (7)

Hastings, 9.7, (9), 15.1, (14)

Shropshire, 9.6, (31), 17.6, (57)

Cheltenham, 9.5, (11), 10.3, (12)

Reigate and Banstead, 9.4, (14), 11.4, (17)

Guildford, 9.4, (14), 12.8, (19)

Broxbourne, 9.3, (9), 6.2, (6)

Oxford, 9.2, (14), 31.5, (48)

Staffordshire Moorlands, 9.1, (9), 22.3, (22)

Basingstoke and Deane, 9.1, (16), 7.9, (14)

Bromsgrove, 9.0, (9), 6.0, (6)

Medway, 9.0, (25), 12.6, (35)

East Devon, 8.9, (13), 6.8, (10)

East Suffolk, 8.8, (22), 15.2, (38)

Dorset, 8.7, (33), 7.4, (28)

Wirral, 8.6, (28), 8.3, (27)

North Norfolk, 8.6, (9), 11.4, (12)

Stratford-on-Avon, 8.5, (11), 13.8, (18)

Teignbridge, 8.2, (11), 8.9, (12)

Rochford, 8.0, (7), 8.0, (7)

Winchester, 8.0, (10), 8.0, (10)

South Staffordshire, 8.0, (9), 11.6, (13)

Mid Sussex, 7.9, (12), 8.6, (13)

Tamworth, 7.8, (6), 7.8, (6)

Mendip, 7.8, (9), 12.1, (14)

Horsham, 7.6, (11), 8.3, (12)

Lichfield, 7.6, (8), 11.5, (12)

Tunbridge Wells, 7.6, (9), 10.1, (12)

Eden, 7.5, (4), 5.6, (3)

Bolsover, 7.4, (6), 5.0, (4)

New Forest, 7.2, (13), 8.9, (16)

North Devon, 7.2, (7), 8.2, (8)

South Somerset, 7.1, (12), 7.1, (12)

Cornwall and Isles of Scilly, 7.0, (40), 6.8, (39)

Wychavon, 7.0, (9), 7.7, (10)

Mole Valley, 6.9, (6), 9.2, (8)

Wealden, 6.8, (11), 6.8, (11)

East Hertfordshire, 6.7, (10), 10.0, (15)

North Somerset, 6.5, (14), 18.1, (39)

Brentwood, 6.5, (5), 9.1, (7)

Carlisle, 6.4, (7), 6.4, (7)

Dartford, 6.2, (7), 20.4, (23)

Exeter, 6.1, (8), 5.3, (7)

Sevenoaks, 5.8, (7), 11.6, (14)

Forest of Dean, 5.8, (5), 5.8, (5)

Runnymede, 5.6, (5), 8.9, (8)

Derbyshire Dales, 5.5, (4), 8.3, (6)

Amber Valley, 5.5, (7), 3.9, (5)

Allerdale, 5.1, (5), 2.0, (2)

Gloucester, 4.6, (6), 7.7, (10)

Torridge, 4.4, (3), 7.3, (5)

Dover, 4.2, (5), 18.6, (22)

Ryedale, 3.6, (2), 12.6, (7)

Tonbridge and Malling, 3.0, (4), 12.1, (16)

Tewkesbury, 2.1, (2), 11.6, (11)

Eastbourne, 1.0, (1), 5.8, (6)