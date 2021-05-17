Driver dead and several children hurt after car collides with school bus

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A driver has died and a number of schoolchildren are injured after a car collided with a school bus, police have said.

Dyfed-Powys Police said it responded to a “serious collision” on the A478 near the village of Llandissilio in Pembrokeshire, West Wales, on Monday morning.

The force said the male car driver – who has not been named – was declared dead the scene, while “a number of children” were taken to hospital with “minor injuries”.

The school bus was taking pupils to Ysgol y Preseli, a secondary school in the nearby village of Crymych.

A police spokesperson said on Monday: “Dyfed-Powys Police is at the scene of a serious collision on the A478 near Llandissilio in Pembrokeshire.

“The incident was reported to police at 8.35am, and the ambulance and fire services also attended.

“The collision involved a motorcar and a bus carrying school children.

“Sadly the driver of the motor car died at the scene. Next of kin have been advised and are being supported by specialist officers.

“A number of children received minor injuries with two taken to hospital by ambulance with what are described as minor injuries.

“The road is currently closed while investigations continue.”

Pembrokeshire councillor Huw George told the BBC: “It’s a very sad day and there’s a cloud over our community.

“It was obvious fairly early on this was an horrific accident because of the the number of emergency vehicles attending here this morning.”