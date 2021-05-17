Captain Sir Tom honoured as part of tree planting initiative

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

Captain Sir Tom Moore has been honoured as part of a tree planting initiative to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

Six magnolia trees have been planted at the Army Foundation College in Harrogate, North Yorkshire, in memory of “Captain Tom”.

It is in support of the Queen’s Green Canopy (QGC), a scheme which will see new trees planted honouring the monarch’s 70-year reign in 2022.

In the role of Chief Inspecting Officer, Captain Sir Tom Moore, inspects the Junior soldiers (Danny Lawson/PA)

The trees, which were planted by junior soldiers in March, are a tribute to Captain Sir Tom who was the Honorary Colonel of the college before his death at the age of 100 in January this year.

People in the UK have also been invited to “Plant a Tree for the Jubilee” starting in October this year.

The Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, has been joined by senior clerics from Islam, Judaism, Hinduism and other religions urging their communities to honour the head of state’s lifetime of service by planting a tree.

Peter Rabbit has also been announced as the children’s ambassador for the project.

An original sketch of the character’s burrow, by creator Beatrix Potter, will be released in support of the QGC’s launch.

The Tale Of Peter Rabbit was first published in 1902 and the character will turn 120 years old during the Platinum Jubilee.

In support of the initiative, Dame Judi Dench has also recited a poem in her garden, speaking in memory of her family and friends who have died.

The actress said: “As an official Ambassador for The Queen’s Green Canopy, I am proud to be a part of the nationwide tree planning initiative to pay tribute to Her Majesty and her lifetime of service to the United Kingdom.

“People of all ages from Land’s End to John O’Groats are being invited to ‘Plant a Tree for the Jubilee’ in 2022.

“This country has never before celebrated a Platinum Jubilee and next year we will have the opportunity to thank Her Majesty by planting trees to create an abundant canopy across the four corners of the country. Planting season starts in October so get ready to plant.”