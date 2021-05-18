Darwin’s Arch in Galapagos Islands collapses due to erosion

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A natural rock formation off the Galapagos Islands known as Darwin’s Arch has collapsed due to erosion.

Darwin’s Arch stood less than a mile away from Darwin Island, named after English biologist Charles Darwin, and had a bridge-like appearance, also caused by erosion.

Darwin’s Arch before the collapse (Movera at English Wikipedia)

The arch collapsed on May 17 because of “natural erosion”, according to the Ecuadoran Ministry of Environment. The two pillars at either side of the arch remain.

Darwin’s Arch after the collapse (Hector Barrera/Twitter)

The formation is a well-known diving location and the Galapagos Islands are a Unesco World Heritage site. They are situated 563 miles west of continental Ecuador.