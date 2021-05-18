From Manchester to Paris – Harry Kane’s options if he decides to leave Tottenham

Tottenham striker Harry Kane is reportedly keen to leave the club this summer as he chases silverware.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at where the England captain might be playing next season.

Tottenham

Harry Kane reportedly wants to leave Tottenham (Andrew Couldridge/PA)

Despite his clamour to leave, there seems a high chance that Kane will still be at the club next term. He remains under contract for another three years and chairman Daniel Levy is not going to let him leave without a fight. It is going to take a sizeable offer, believed to be north of £150million, to even get Levy at the negotiating table and in the current climate that could be too much for a lot of clubs. Renowned tough negotiator Levy will also be loath to sell his star striker to another club in the Premier League.

Manchester City

Sergio Aguero is leaving Manchester City at the end of the season (Shaun Botterill/PA)

Current champions City seem the obvious club most likely to come in for Kane, given their need for a striker with Sergio Aguero’s departure. He would slot straight into Pep Guardiola’s side and surely score a hatful of goals given the creative players at their disposal. They have financial resources but have never paid more than £62million for a player and Spurs could want treble that. They may also direct their attention to Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland.

Manchester United

Dimitar Berbatov joined Manchester United from Tottenham (Martin Rickett/PA)

United are known to make marquee signings and may be tempted to move for Kane if they thought they could get him out. They have had dealings with Spurs before, signing Michael Carrick and Dimitar Berbatov so there is a relationship there. Their position as a rival of Spurs could deter Levy from entertaining the idea while they spent most of last summer chasing Jadon Sancho and may want to revisit that deal, which would cost around £100m.

Chelsea

Could Kane head to Chelsea? (Neil Hall/PA)

Chelsea are understood to have contacted Kane’s representatives over a possible move to Stamford Bridge, but this seems a real non-starter. There is surely no way Levy would allow a London rival to strengthen their squad and weaken Spurs’ so drastically while Chelsea owner Roman Ambramovich once claimed he would never do business with Levy again after he blocked a move for Luka Modric.

Paris St Germain

Kane played under Mauricio Pochettino at Spurs (Nigel French/PA)

The French side are one of the teams who could undoubtedly afford to sign Kane and of course there is the Mauricio Pochettino factor. Pochettino turned Kane into a world-class striker and the pair have a strong friendship that has outlasted the Argentinian’s time in north London. However, PSG’s attention seems to be on keeping Kylian Mbappe and would Ligue 1 really provide a suitable challenge for Kane, who has been one of the top performers in the Premier League?