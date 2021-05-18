Latest weekly Covid-19 rates for local authority areas in England

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Here is Tuesday’s update of Covid-19 case rates for every local authority area in England.

The figures, for the seven days to May 14, are based on the number of people who have tested positive for Covid-19 in either a lab-reported or rapid lateral flow test, by specimen date.

The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

Data for the most recent four days (May 15-18) has been excluded as it is incomplete and does not reflect the true number of cases.

(PA Graphics)

Of the 315 local areas in England, 143 (45%) have seen a rise in rates, 154 (49%) have seen a fall and 18 are unchanged.

Bolton in Greater Manchester continues to have the highest rate, with 867 new cases in the seven days to May 14 – the equivalent of 301.5 cases per 100,000 people.

This is up from 150.2 in the seven days to May 7.

Blackburn with Darwen in Lancashire has the second highest rate, up from 86.2 to 131.6, with 197 new cases.

Bedford has the third highest, up from 64.6 to 128.1, with 222 new cases.

The five areas with the biggest week-on-week rises are:

Bolton (up from 150.2 to 301.5)

Bedford (64.6 to 128.1)

Blackburn with Darwen (86.2 to 131.6)

Burnley (23.6 to 60.7)

Chorley (18.6 to 47.4)

(PA Graphics)

The list has been calculated by the PA news agency based on Public Health England data published on May 18 on the Government’s coronavirus dashboard.

Here is the list in full.

From left to right, it reads: name of local authority; rate of new cases in the seven days to May 14; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to May 14; rate of new cases in the seven days to May 7; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to May 7.

Bolton, 301.5, (867), 150.2, (432)

Blackburn with Darwen, 131.6, (197), 86.2, (129)

Bedford, 128.1, (222), 64.6, (112)

Kirklees, 70.3, (309), 52.1, (229)

Burnley, 60.7, (54), 23.6, (21)

Hounslow, 58.6, (159), 40.1, (109)

Selby, 56.3, (51), 62.9, (57)

Erewash, 55.5, (64), 194.2, (224)

South Holland, 50.5, (48), 37.9, (36)

Leicester, 48.8, (173), 37.8, (134)

Chorley, 47.4, (56), 18.6, (22)

Manchester, 44.7, (247), 37.6, (208)

Sheffield, 44.3, (259), 44.1, (258)

Hyndburn, 43.2, (35), 35.8, (29)

Rochdale, 43.2, (96), 43.2, (96)

Leeds, 43.0, (341), 46.1, (366)

Newcastle upon Tyne, 42.9, (130), 38.0, (115)

Middlesbrough, 41.8, (59), 46.8, (66)

Melton, 41.0, (21), 25.4, (13)

Boston, 39.9, (28), 37.1, (26)

Pendle, 39.1, (36), 29.3, (27)

North Lincolnshire, 38.9, (67), 43.0, (74)

High Peak, 38.8, (36), 30.2, (28)

Corby, 38.8, (28), 47.1, (34)

Bradford, 38.7, (209), 43.4, (234)

Watford, 38.3, (37), 35.2, (34)

Preston, 37.7, (54), 32.8, (47)

Calderdale, 36.9, (78), 39.7, (84)

Wakefield, 35.9, (125), 45.9, (160)

Blackpool, 35.1, (49), 24.4, (34)

Barnsley, 34.8, (86), 51.0, (126)

North Tyneside, 34.6, (72), 22.6, (47)

Trafford, 34.5, (82), 28.2, (67)

Harborough, 34.1, (32), 42.6, (40)

Hillingdon, 33.6, (103), 39.1, (120)

Doncaster, 32.7, (102), 45.2, (141)

Luton, 32.4, (69), 31.0, (66)

Wigan, 32.3, (106), 26.2, (86)

Bury, 31.9, (61), 17.8, (34)

Central Bedfordshire, 31.9, (92), 15.9, (46)

Stockport, 31.7, (93), 27.9, (82)

Wellingborough, 31.4, (25), 40.1, (32)

Ealing, 31.3, (107), 38.3, (131)

Sefton, 31.1, (86), 51.0, (141)

Rugby, 30.3, (33), 32.1, (35)

Mansfield, 30.2, (33), 18.3, (20)

Nottingham, 29.7, (99), 33.3, (111)

Hart, 28.8, (28), 24.7, (24)

Tameside, 28.7, (65), 25.2, (57)

Rushmoor, 28.5, (27), 19.0, (18)

Kingston upon Thames, 28.2, (50), 14.1, (25)

Slough, 28.1, (42), 28.1, (42)

Broxtowe, 28.1, (32), 20.2, (23)

Rossendale, 28.0, (20), 18.2, (13)

Rotherham, 27.9, (74), 38.4, (102)

Lincoln, 27.2, (27), 33.2, (33)

Peterborough, 26.7, (54), 31.6, (64)

Worcester, 26.7, (27), 10.9, (11)

South Northamptonshire, 26.5, (25), 38.1, (36)

Greenwich, 26.0, (75), 16.7, (48)

Harrow, 25.9, (65), 27.5, (69)

Southampton, 25.7, (65), 34.1, (86)

Croydon, 25.3, (98), 18.4, (71)

Lancaster, 25.3, (37), 32.2, (47)

East Riding of Yorkshire, 24.9, (85), 21.1, (72)

Salford, 24.7, (64), 29.7, (77)

Brent, 24.6, (81), 27.9, (92)

Newark and Sherwood, 24.5, (30), 24.5, (30)

Ashfield, 24.2, (31), 6.3, (8)

Dudley, 23.6, (76), 18.0, (58)

Stoke-on-Trent, 23.4, (60), 21.8, (56)

West Berkshire, 23.4, (37), 24.0, (38)

Stroud, 23.3, (28), 9.2, (11)

West Suffolk, 22.9, (41), 29.6, (53)

Rutland, 22.5, (9), 12.5, (5)

Herefordshire, 22.3, (43), 24.4, (47)

Bassetlaw, 22.1, (26), 16.2, (19)

South Ribble, 21.7, (24), 13.5, (15)

Sandwell, 21.3, (70), 21.0, (69)

Gedling, 21.2, (25), 27.1, (32)

King’s Lynn and West Norfolk, 21.1, (32), 25.8, (39)

Westminster, 21.0, (55), 22.2, (58)

Reading, 21.0, (34), 19.8, (32)

Coventry, 21.0, (78), 22.1, (82)

Kensington and Chelsea, 20.5, (32), 26.3, (41)

Milton Keynes, 20.0, (54), 16.0, (43)

Hammersmith and Fulham, 20.0, (37), 11.9, (22)

Thanet, 19.7, (28), 19.0, (27)

Wyre, 19.6, (22), 17.8, (20)

Cheshire East, 19.5, (75), 14.1, (54)

Oadby and Wigston, 19.3, (11), 15.8, (9)

Lewisham, 19.3, (59), 12.4, (38)

Mid Suffolk, 19.3, (20), 13.5, (14)

South Tyneside, 19.2, (29), 11.9, (18)

Hull, 18.9, (49), 29.6, (77)

Eastleigh, 18.7, (25), 15.0, (20)

Lambeth, 18.7, (61), 13.8, (45)

Kettering, 18.7, (19), 27.5, (28)

Harrogate, 18.7, (30), 11.2, (18)

Portsmouth, 18.6, (40), 12.1, (26)

Haringey, 18.6, (50), 16.0, (43)

Brighton and Hove, 18.6, (54), 13.4, (39)

Cambridge, 18.4, (23), 18.4, (23)

Three Rivers, 18.2, (17), 22.5, (21)

East Northamptonshire, 18.0, (17), 21.2, (20)

Sedgemoor, 17.9, (22), 30.8, (38)

Chiltern, 17.7, (17), 5.2, (5)

Barnet, 17.7, (70), 13.9, (55)

East Lindsey, 17.6, (25), 20.5, (29)

Rushcliffe, 17.6, (21), 10.9, (13)

Canterbury, 17.5, (29), 11.5, (19)

Huntingdonshire, 17.4, (31), 11.2, (20)

South Hams, 17.2, (15), 26.4, (23)

Hertsmere, 17.2, (18), 17.2, (18)

Swindon, 17.1, (38), 15.3, (34)

Oldham, 16.9, (40), 27.4, (65)

North East Derbyshire, 16.8, (17), 18.7, (19)

Stockton-on-Tees, 16.7, (33), 28.4, (56)

Wandsworth, 16.7, (55), 15.5, (51)

Tower Hamlets, 16.6, (54), 18.8, (61)

North East Lincolnshire, 16.3, (26), 13.8, (22)

Great Yarmouth, 16.1, (16), 23.2, (23)

St. Helens, 16.1, (29), 11.1, (20)

Spelthorne, 16.0, (16), 13.0, (13)

Crawley, 16.0, (18), 16.0, (18)

Birmingham, 15.9, (181), 15.5, (177)

South Derbyshire, 15.8, (17), 16.8, (18)

Northampton, 15.6, (35), 28.9, (65)

Aylesbury Vale, 15.5, (31), 11.5, (23)

Northumberland, 15.5, (50), 13.0, (42)

Basildon, 15.5, (29), 6.4, (12)

Redbridge, 15.4, (47), 15.4, (47)

Havant, 15.1, (19), 18.2, (23)

East Staffordshire, 15.0, (18), 10.0, (12)

Barking and Dagenham, 15.0, (32), 15.0, (32)

Hinckley and Bosworth, 15.0, (17), 23.9, (27)

Bath and North East Somerset, 15.0, (29), 10.3, (20)

Enfield, 15.0, (50), 12.6, (42)

Epsom and Ewell, 14.9, (12), 6.2, (5)

Ribble Valley, 14.8, (9), 16.4, (10)

Copeland, 14.7, (10), 4.4, (3)

Merton, 14.5, (30), 13.6, (28)

Telford and Wrekin, 14.5, (26), 10.0, (18)

Bromley, 14.4, (48), 13.5, (45)

Colchester, 14.4, (28), 12.8, (25)

Norwich, 14.2, (20), 17.8, (25)

St Albans, 14.1, (21), 10.8, (16)

Plymouth, 14.1, (37), 24.8, (65)

West Lancashire, 14.0, (16), 7.9, (9)

Halton, 13.9, (18), 14.7, (19)

Solihull, 13.9, (30), 12.0, (26)

Stafford, 13.8, (19), 10.9, (15)

Waltham Forest, 13.7, (38), 12.6, (35)

Bexley, 13.7, (34), 14.9, (37)

Stevenage, 13.7, (12), 12.5, (11)

South Lakeland, 13.3, (14), 3.8, (4)

Walsall, 13.3, (38), 20.3, (58)

Cherwell, 13.3, (20), 16.6, (25)

Richmond upon Thames, 13.1, (26), 14.6, (29)

Sutton, 13.1, (27), 11.6, (24)

Arun, 13.1, (21), 14.9, (24)

Richmondshire, 13.0, (7), 14.9, (8)

Gosport, 13.0, (11), 10.6, (9)

Wolverhampton, 12.9, (34), 17.5, (46)

Breckland, 12.9, (18), 18.6, (26)

South Bucks, 12.8, (9), 14.3, (10)

York, 12.8, (27), 14.7, (31)

Daventry, 12.8, (11), 15.1, (13)

Islington, 12.8, (31), 16.1, (39)

Bristol, 12.7, (59), 8.6, (40)

Windsor and Maidenhead, 12.5, (19), 18.5, (28)

Adur, 12.4, (8), 18.7, (12)

Derby, 12.4, (32), 15.5, (40)

Elmbridge, 12.4, (17), 8.8, (12)

Nuneaton and Bedworth, 12.3, (16), 25.4, (33)

North Warwickshire, 12.3, (8), 19.9, (13)

Sunderland, 12.2, (34), 6.8, (19)

County Durham, 12.1, (64), 17.2, (91)

Uttlesford, 12.1, (11), 25.2, (23)

North Kesteven, 12.0, (14), 16.3, (19)

South Kesteven, 11.9, (17), 21.8, (31)

Newham, 11.9, (42), 11.3, (40)

Charnwood, 11.8, (22), 9.7, (18)

Hartlepool, 11.7, (11), 11.7, (11)

Wokingham, 11.7, (20), 11.1, (19)

Redcar and Cleveland, 11.7, (16), 13.9, (19)

Dacorum, 11.6, (18), 11.6, (18)

Southwark, 11.6, (37), 13.8, (44)

Tendring, 11.6, (17), 10.9, (16)

Thurrock, 11.5, (20), 8.0, (14)

Southend-on-Sea, 11.5, (21), 10.4, (19)

Malvern Hills, 11.4, (9), 3.8, (3)

Warrington, 11.4, (24), 10.5, (22)

Bracknell Forest, 11.4, (14), 11.4, (14)

Wiltshire, 11.4, (57), 12.6, (63)

Gateshead, 11.4, (23), 11.9, (24)

Tandridge, 11.3, (10), 11.3, (10)

Swale, 11.3, (17), 13.3, (20)

South Cambridgeshire, 11.3, (18), 6.9, (11)

Fylde, 11.1, (9), 19.8, (16)

Torbay, 11.0, (15), 11.0, (15)

West Oxfordshire, 10.8, (12), 7.2, (8)

Newcastle-under-Lyme, 10.8, (14), 9.3, (12)

Fenland, 10.8, (11), 23.6, (24)

Broadland, 10.7, (14), 7.6, (10)

Lewes, 10.7, (11), 4.8, (5)

Chelmsford, 10.7, (19), 15.1, (27)

North West Leicestershire, 10.6, (11), 9.7, (10)

Oxford, 10.5, (16), 23.6, (36)

Braintree, 10.5, (16), 5.9, (9)

Waverley, 10.3, (13), 11.1, (14)

Broxbourne, 10.3, (10), 5.1, (5)

Bournemouth Christchurch and Poole, 10.1, (40), 8.9, (35)

Scarborough, 10.1, (11), 12.9, (14)

Cotswold, 10.0, (9), 5.6, (5)

Knowsley, 9.9, (15), 11.9, (18)

South Norfolk, 9.9, (14), 22.0, (31)

Cheshire West and Chester, 9.9, (34), 9.0, (31)

Blaby, 9.8, (10), 19.7, (20)

Liverpool, 9.8, (49), 12.9, (64)

Hambleton, 9.8, (9), 7.6, (7)

Warwick, 9.7, (14), 9.7, (14)

Havering, 9.6, (25), 8.9, (23)

Camden, 9.6, (26), 15.6, (42)

Vale of White Horse, 9.6, (13), 11.0, (15)

Chesterfield, 9.5, (10), 11.4, (12)

Ipswich, 9.5, (13), 12.4, (17)

Darlington, 9.4, (10), 15.0, (16)

Hackney and City of London, 9.3, (27), 13.4, (39)

Maldon, 9.2, (6), 4.6, (3)

Ashford, 9.2, (12), 8.5, (11)

Staffordshire Moorlands, 9.1, (9), 17.3, (17)

Chichester, 9.1, (11), 12.4, (15)

Worthing, 9.0, (10), 6.3, (7)

West Devon, 9.0, (5), 9.0, (5)

Surrey Heath, 9.0, (8), 10.1, (9)

Barrow-in-Furness, 8.9, (6), 7.5, (5)

Woking, 8.9, (9), 9.9, (10)

East Cambridgeshire, 8.9, (8), 11.1, (10)

South Staffordshire, 8.9, (10), 6.2, (7)

Wyre Forest, 8.9, (9), 6.9, (7)

Folkestone and Hythe, 8.8, (10), 5.3, (6)

East Suffolk, 8.8, (22), 12.0, (30)

Maidstone, 8.7, (15), 11.1, (19)

West Lindsey, 8.4, (8), 15.7, (15)

Epping Forest, 8.4, (11), 9.9, (13)

Rother, 8.3, (8), 7.3, (7)

Welwyn Hatfield, 8.1, (10), 13.8, (17)

South Gloucestershire, 8.1, (23), 15.8, (45)

Guildford, 8.1, (12), 11.4, (17)

Shropshire, 8.0, (26), 13.9, (45)

Harlow, 8.0, (7), 19.5, (17)

Rochford, 8.0, (7), 5.7, (5)

Cannock Chase, 7.9, (8), 7.9, (8)

Mendip, 7.8, (9), 10.4, (12)

Isle of Wight, 7.8, (11), 7.1, (10)

Castle Point, 7.7, (7), 1.1, (1)

South Oxfordshire, 7.7, (11), 9.9, (14)

Stratford-on-Avon, 7.7, (10), 10.8, (14)

Medway, 7.5, (21), 10.8, (30)

East Devon, 7.5, (11), 6.8, (10)

Eden, 7.5, (4), 3.8, (2)

North Hertfordshire, 7.5, (10), 8.2, (11)

Gravesham, 7.5, (8), 16.8, (18)

Wirral, 7.4, (24), 7.4, (24)

Reigate and Banstead, 7.4, (11), 10.1, (15)

Dartford, 7.1, (8), 16.9, (19)

Redditch, 7.0, (6), 11.7, (10)

Bromsgrove, 7.0, (7), 5.0, (5)

Craven, 7.0, (4), 17.5, (10)

Wychavon, 7.0, (9), 4.6, (6)

Derbyshire Dales, 6.9, (5), 4.1, (3)

Forest of Dean, 6.9, (6), 5.8, (5)

Fareham, 6.9, (8), 5.2, (6)

Wycombe, 6.9, (12), 13.2, (23)

Tonbridge and Malling, 6.8, (9), 9.8, (13)

Tunbridge Wells, 6.7, (8), 9.3, (11)

Teignbridge, 6.7, (9), 6.0, (8)

Lichfield, 6.7, (7), 10.5, (11)

East Hampshire, 6.5, (8), 10.6, (13)

Babergh, 6.5, (6), 9.8, (9)

North Somerset, 6.5, (14), 15.3, (33)

Somerset West and Taunton, 6.4, (10), 5.2, (8)

Winchester, 6.4, (8), 7.2, (9)

Test Valley, 6.3, (8), 10.3, (13)

Horsham, 6.3, (9), 8.3, (12)

Bolsover, 6.2, (5), 2.5, (2)

Dorset, 6.1, (23), 6.6, (25)

Mid Devon, 6.1, (5), 4.9, (4)

East Hertfordshire, 6.0, (9), 7.3, (11)

North Norfolk, 5.7, (6), 12.4, (13)

Gloucester, 5.4, (7), 4.6, (6)

Exeter, 5.3, (7), 5.3, (7)

Mid Sussex, 5.3, (8), 6.6, (10)

Tamworth, 5.2, (4), 7.8, (6)

Cheltenham, 5.2, (6), 11.2, (13)

North Devon, 5.1, (5), 6.2, (6)

Basingstoke and Deane, 5.1, (9), 4.5, (8)

Cornwall and Isles of Scilly, 4.9, (28), 5.6, (32)

South Somerset, 4.8, (8), 5.9, (10)

Mole Valley, 4.6, (4), 8.0, (7)

Runnymede, 4.5, (4), 8.9, (8)

New Forest, 4.4, (8), 7.2, (13)

Wealden, 4.3, (7), 6.8, (11)

Allerdale, 4.1, (4), 1.0, (1)

Dover, 3.4, (4), 14.4, (17)

Hastings, 3.2, (3), 14.0, (13)

Tewkesbury, 3.2, (3), 7.4, (7)

Amber Valley, 3.1, (4), 3.9, (5)

Torridge, 2.9, (2), 4.4, (3)

Carlisle, 2.8, (3), 4.6, (5)

Ryedale, 1.8, (1), 5.4, (3)

Sevenoaks, 1.7, (2), 6.6, (8)

Brentwood, 1.3, (1), 9.1, (7)

Eastbourne, 0.0, (0), 3.9, (4)