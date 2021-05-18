Boy, 12, in hospital after being hit by police car in Slough

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A 12-year-old boy has been taken to hospital after being hit by a police car in Slough.

Thames Valley Police said the incident occurred in Ragstone Road, which is near a police station, at about 3.15pm on Tuesday.

The force said the boy has been taken to hospital, though his injuries are believed to be non-life threatening.

It warned people to avoid the area as an investigation is carried out.

TVP officers are currently on scene of an incident in Ragstone Road. At around 3.15pm, a 12-year-old boy was involved in a collision with a marked police car. The boy has been taken to hospital for treatment. His injuries are not believed to be life threatening. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/MwUlY9hwAi — TVP Slough (@TVP_Slough) May 18, 2021

Thames Valley Police Slough said on Twitter: “TVP officers are currently on scene of an incident in Ragstone Road.

“At around 3.15pm, a 12-year-old boy was involved in a collision with a marked police car.

“The boy has been taken to hospital for treatment. His injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

“Ragstone Road is currently closed whilst an investigation is carried out. Please avoid the area.”

It urged witnesses, or people with dash-cam footage of what happened to contact police by making a report online, quoting ref INC-20210518-1304 or via 101.