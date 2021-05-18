Manchester pair sidestep Harry Kane talk after reported transfer demand

Harry Kane’s future was not up for discussion as England’s top clubs chose to avoid summer transfer talk concerning the England captain.

Kane’s future has been thrown into doubt after he reportedly told Spurs he wants to be sold, having grown frustrated at a lack of progress at the north London club.

Chelsea, Manchester City and Manchester United are probably the only clubs in England with the financial resources to sign Kane and have already been linked with the 27-year-old striker.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola gave short shrift to a question about Harry Kane following his side’s 3-2 defeat at Brighton (Trenka Atilla/PA)

“Next question. He’s a Tottenham Hotspur player,” City manager Pep Guardiola said when asked about Kane after City’s 3-2 defeat at Brighton.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was also coy about United being linked to Kane, saying: “I can’t comment on other teams’ players and what’s being speculated and said.

“I want to show the respect Tottenham deserve as well to not talk about other teams’ players.”

Edinson Cavani, who scored a spectacular opener from 35 yards in United’s 1-1 draw with Fulham, recently signed a one-year extension but Solskjaer said he could still sign another striker this summer.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says Manchester United could still sign another striker this summer despite extending Edinson Cavani’s contract (Phil Noble/PA)

Asked if Cavani’s new deal meant he could say for certain that United won’t need to sign a striker in the transfer window, Solskjaer said: “No, of course I can’t. Yeah, Edi signed but how many good strikers have we had at this club?

“I can’t say we’re not signing a striker, of course not, because we’re building, we’re working towards a better squad.

“We’re top three two years on the bounce but still not where we want to be.

“Hopefully we’ll end up with a stronger squad when we start next season and be more consistent to challenge the ones in front of us.”

Interim Tottenham boss Ryan Mason says he is unaware of Kane telling the club he wants to leave this summer.

Kane has three years left on his contract and, with Spurs set to demand a fee believed to be in excess of £150million, a transfer saga looks like playing out over the summer.

Mason was asked 16 questions about Kane over a 30-minute period ahead of Wednesday’s home game against Aston Villa, but he said nothing more conclusive than he was “not aware” that one of his best friends informed the club of his desire to move on.