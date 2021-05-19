Selena Gomez turns detective in trailer for Only Murders In The Building

Selena Gomez is on the case in the trailer for mystery series Only Murders In The Building.

The singer and actress stars alongside Steve Martin and Martin Short as three strangers and true crime obsessives who find themselves in a mystery of their own.

Gomez shared a teaser for the show, which opened with Martin’s character pondering what makes a great murder mystery, claiming it “unpeels itself like an onion”.

Gomez adds: “Secrets are the fun part.”

According to Short’s character, “sometimes it’s easier to figure out someone else’s secret than it is to deal with your own”.

Only Murders In The Building will air on US streaming service Hulu and will arrive on August 31.

Martin, 75, co-created the show and is an old friend of Short, 71. They co-starred in 1986 comedy Three Amigos.

It will mark a return to TV for pop superstar Gomez, 28, who found fame on the Disney Channel’s Wizards Of Waverly Place.

Her other acting roles include Spring Breakers and Fundamentals Of Caring.