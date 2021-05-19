Charles and Camilla take open-air market tour on Northern Ireland visit

Something went wrong - please try again later.

The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall toured a historic open-air market in Co Down on the second day of their visit to Northern Ireland.

Charles and Camilla were greeted by local schoolchildren from Bangor Central Integrated Primary School and Bangor Central Nursery School as they arrived in the seaside town on Wednesday.

They were welcomed by the Mayor of Ards and North Down, Trevor Cummings, before taking time to talk to the children and a large number of well-wishers who had gathered.

They then toured the town’s market, which is in its 97th year, and met with various stallholders while inspecting the range of locally sourced produce on sale.

Charles heard about how the local council has restored the site and spoke to several stall holders about their products.

Earlier in the day Charles and Camilla met with staff at Hillsborough Castle and signed the visitors’ book before leaving.

The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall meet well-wishers during a visit to Bangor Market (Chris Jackson/PA)

The royal couple are on the final day of their Northern Ireland visit.

On Tuesday they undertook a series of engagements and Charles hailed “tireless work” for reconciliation in Belfast.

Charles also followed in his late father’s footsteps by visiting the Harland and Wolff shipyard and became the first member of the royal family in recent history to visit South Armagh.

The royal couple also met First Minister Arlene Foster at Hillsborough Castle.

Charles and Camilla chatted to stallholders as they looked at the produce on offer (Chris Jackson/PA)

In her final engagement, the duchess visited the Horses for People centre in Co Down.

Camilla met with the founder of the centre, June Burgess, and heard about equine-assisted therapy.

She then met with staff members, as well as people undertaking the courses, and viewed the horses on the site.

The duchess also watched a demonstration in the lunging pen and saw a horse being shod before she left the centre.