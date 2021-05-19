Beatrice’s whirlwind romance, tender tributes and family nicknames

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Princess Beatrice, who has announced she is expecting her first child, wed millionaire property tycoon Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in a secret lockdown wedding after a whirlwind romance.

The royal had known Edo’s family for most of her life as family friends, but they are said to have begun dating after meeting again at Princess Eugenie’s wedding in 2018.

The pair were soon being tipped to walk up the aisle and Edo proposed on a weekend trip to Italy in September 2019.

At the time, the groom-to-be penned a tender tribute to his fiancee on Instagram.

Sharing black and white images of them embracing, he wrote: “You will never be alone my love, my heart is your home. Hand in hand, today, tomorrow and forever.”

Their wedding – planned for the Chapel Royal at St James’s Palace with a garden reception at Buckingham Palace in May 2020 – was thrown into chaos by the lockdown restrictions during the pandemic.

In the end, they married in a private ceremony, which was not made public beforehand, at the Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge, Windsor, in July.

Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi celebrated their wedding with their closest family. 📷 The happy couple are pictured with Her Majesty The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh. Photograph by Benjamin Wheeler. pic.twitter.com/Ztw1Kk0eRy — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) July 18, 2020

Just a handful of guests attended, including the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh.

Beatrice’s vintage 1960s Sir Norman Hartnell gown was loaned to her by her grandmother the Queen, as was the Queen Mary diamond fringe tiara which the Queen, as Princess Elizabeth, wore on her own wedding day in 1947.

The princess, born Princess Beatrice Elizabeth Mary of York on August 8 1988, is the eldest daughter of the Duke of York and his ex-wife Sarah, Duchess of York.

She is close to both her parents, who divorced when she was a child but remained friends, and calls her mother Mumsy and her father Papa.

The Duke and Duchess of York with Princess Beatrice on her graduation day (Ian Nicholson/PA)

Andrew walked Beatrice down the aisle but did not feature in the wedding day photographs released by Buckingham Palace.

The duke stepped down from public royal life in 2019 after his disastrous Newsnight interview in which he failed to show remorse over his friendship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

One of Epstein’s victims, Virginia Giuffre, who claims she was trafficked by the financier, alleges the duke had sex with her on three separate occasions, including when she was 17 – still a minor under US law.

The duke categorically denies any wrongdoing.

Beatrice has a strong bond with her younger sister Princess Eugenie, who calls her by the nickname Beabea.

Eugenie has described her sibling as “the most wonderful person, friend and big sister”, and often pays tribute to her on Instagram.

Eugenie gave birth to her first child, a son August, in February.

In 2011, Beatrice hit the headlines with the unusual “pretzel” hat which she wore to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s wedding.

It was likened to everything from a toilet seat to a cat flap and Facebook pages sprung up in its honour, attracting thousands of followers.

Beatrice after the Cambridges’ wedding (Roland Hoskins/PA)

But she took it in good humour and auctioned the headwear on eBay for charity, raising more than £81,000 for good causes.

In 2016, Beatrice split from her long-term partner Dave Clark after 10 years together.

She is not a full-time working royal.

The 32-year-old has a full-time job at Afiniti, an artificial intelligence software firm, where she is vice president of partnerships and strategy.

Beatrice with her former partner Dave Clark (Rebecca Naden/PA)

Beatrice also has a number of royal patronages including Forget Me Not Children’s Hospice, the Teenage Cancer Trust and the Helen Arkell Dyslexia Centre.

Edo is the son of former Olympic skier Count Alessandro Mapelli Mozzi and Nikki Williams-Ellis.

He is a count himself, and has a young son named Wolfie with ex-fiancee Dara Huang.

His stepfather was the late Christopher Shale, a senior Tory and close friend of former prime minister David Cameron.