Man, 63, arrested on suspicion of murder over disappearance of Agnes Akom, 20

A 63-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of false imprisonment and murder over the disappearance of Agnes Akom.

The 20-year-old Hungarian, who had been living in the UK for five years, has been missing since she left her home in Cricklewood Broadway, north-west London, on May 9.

On Wednesday the Metropolitan Police revealed they had arrested a man who is known to Agnes, although detectives continue to appeal for information about her whereabouts.

She is around 5ft 5in with blonde hair, and was wearing a distinctive white fake fur coat, blue ripped jeans and light pink trainers when she went missing.

Detective Chief Inspector Neil John said: “Our officers are working tirelessly to locate Agnes, who has now not been seen or heard from in 10 days.

“There are serious concerns for Agnes’ safety and it is our priority to find her as soon as possible.

“We are conducting extensive searches in the Park Royal and Holland Park areas today following the arrest, and are continuing to utilise all investigative opportunities to build a clear picture of her movements.

“We are following every lead possible and are appealing for the public to help us in our work. If you may have seen Agnes, or have any information on her whereabouts over the past 10 days, please contact police.”

Anyone with information can call police on 101 or at the incident room on 020 8358 0100, or by tweeting @MetCC, quoting the reference 21MIS013067.