Latest weekly Covid-19 rates for local authority areas in England

Here is Wednesday’s update of Covid-19 case rates for every local authority area in England.

The figures, for the seven days to May 15, are based on the number of people who have tested positive for Covid-19 in either a lab-reported or rapid lateral flow test, by specimen date.

The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

Data for the most recent four days (May 16-19) has been excluded as it is incomplete and does not reflect the true number of cases.

(PA Graphics)

Of the 315 local areas in England, 135 (43%) have seen a rise in rates, 164 (52%) have seen a fall and 16 are unchanged.

Bolton in Greater Manchester continues to have the highest rate, with 920 new cases in the seven days to May 15 – the equivalent of 319.9 cases per 100,000 people.

This is up from 161.4 in the seven days to May 8.

Blackburn with Darwen in Lancashire has the second highest rate, up from 96.2 to 145.0, with 217 new cases.

Bedford has the third highest, up from 69.2 to 127.5, with 221 new cases.

The five areas with the biggest week-on-week rises are:

Bolton (up from 161.4 to 319.9)

Bedford (69.2 to 127.5)

Blackburn with Darwen (96.2 to 145.0)

Burnley (24.7 to 60.7)

Ashfield (5.5 to 28.9)

(PA Graphics)

The list has been calculated by the PA news agency based on Public Health England data published on May 19 on the Government’s coronavirus dashboard.

Here is the list in full.

From left to right, it reads: name of local authority; rate of new cases in the seven days to May 15; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to May 15; rate of new cases in the seven days to May 8; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to May 8.

Bolton, 319.9, (920), 161.4, (464)

Blackburn with Darwen, 145.0, (217), 96.2, (144)

Bedford, 127.5, (221), 69.2, (120)

Kirklees, 72.3, (318), 53.2, (234)

Burnley, 60.7, (54), 24.7, (22)

Hounslow, 56.3, (153), 43.8, (119)

South Holland, 54.7, (52), 36.8, (35)

Leicester, 49.4, (175), 38.4, (136)

Erewash, 48.5, (56), 197.6, (228)

Selby, 47.5, (43), 66.2, (60)

Chorley, 47.4, (56), 24.5, (29)

Hyndburn, 45.7, (37), 35.8, (29)

Manchester, 45.2, (250), 37.1, (205)

Boston, 42.8, (30), 31.4, (22)

Newcastle upon Tyne, 42.6, (129), 38.0, (115)

Leeds, 42.5, (337), 45.9, (364)

North Lincolnshire, 42.4, (73), 41.2, (71)

Preston, 41.2, (59), 32.1, (46)

Sheffield, 40.7, (238), 45.8, (268)

Pendle, 40.2, (37), 31.5, (29)

High Peak, 39.9, (37), 30.2, (28)

Middlesbrough, 39.7, (56), 44.7, (63)

Rochdale, 39.6, (88), 45.4, (101)

Bury, 38.2, (73), 19.4, (37)

Bradford, 37.6, (203), 42.1, (227)

Calderdale, 37.4, (79), 40.2, (85)

Trafford, 37.1, (88), 27.0, (64)

Luton, 36.6, (78), 30.0, (64)

Watford, 36.2, (35), 38.3, (37)

North Tyneside, 36.1, (75), 24.0, (50)

Corby, 36.0, (26), 47.1, (34)

Hillingdon, 34.9, (107), 35.5, (109)

Wakefield, 34.2, (119), 45.1, (157)

Harborough, 34.1, (32), 40.5, (38)

Wigan, 34.1, (112), 26.2, (86)

Blackpool, 33.7, (47), 25.1, (35)

Melton, 33.2, (17), 33.2, (17)

Kingston upon Thames, 32.7, (58), 15.2, (27)

Central Bedfordshire, 32.2, (93), 16.3, (47)

Doncaster, 32.1, (100), 44.6, (139)

Stockport, 32.0, (94), 27.6, (81)

Ealing, 31.9, (109), 36.9, (126)

Barnsley, 31.2, (77), 49.8, (123)

Sefton, 30.8, (85), 50.6, (140)

Broxtowe, 30.7, (35), 19.3, (22)

Mansfield, 30.2, (33), 17.4, (19)

Hart, 29.9, (29), 25.8, (25)

Rossendale, 29.4, (21), 16.8, (12)

Harrow, 29.1, (73), 26.7, (67)

Ashfield, 28.9, (37), 5.5, (7)

Worcester, 28.6, (29), 9.9, (10)

Rushmoor, 28.5, (27), 21.1, (20)

Rotherham, 28.3, (75), 36.2, (96)

Nottingham, 28.2, (94), 33.9, (113)

Greenwich, 27.8, (80), 18.1, (52)

West Berkshire, 27.8, (44), 21.5, (34)

Peterborough, 27.7, (56), 29.7, (60)

Wellingborough, 27.6, (22), 43.9, (35)

Slough, 27.4, (41), 23.4, (35)

Lincoln, 27.2, (27), 31.2, (31)

Tameside, 26.9, (61), 26.0, (59)

Bassetlaw, 26.4, (31), 15.3, (18)

Newark and Sherwood, 26.1, (32), 23.7, (29)

Salford, 25.9, (67), 30.1, (78)

Croydon, 25.6, (99), 18.9, (73)

Brent, 25.5, (84), 25.8, (85)

West Suffolk, 25.1, (45), 26.3, (47)

Rugby, 24.8, (27), 35.8, (39)

East Riding of Yorkshire, 24.6, (84), 22.0, (75)

Lancaster, 24.0, (35), 32.2, (47)

Herefordshire, 23.9, (46), 22.8, (44)

Dudley, 23.3, (75), 19.0, (61)

Stoke-on-Trent, 22.6, (58), 23.0, (59)

South Ribble, 22.6, (25), 14.4, (16)

Rutland, 22.5, (9), 15.0, (6)

Reading, 22.3, (36), 16.7, (27)

Hammersmith and Fulham, 22.1, (41), 13.0, (24)

Wyre, 21.4, (24), 17.0, (19)

Southampton, 21.4, (54), 36.0, (91)

Mid Suffolk, 21.2, (22), 12.5, (13)

East Lindsey, 21.2, (30), 19.8, (28)

South Northamptonshire, 21.2, (20), 42.3, (40)

Cheshire East, 21.1, (81), 12.8, (49)

Lambeth, 20.9, (68), 14.1, (46)

Stroud, 20.8, (25), 10.8, (13)

Coventry, 20.7, (77), 25.0, (93)

Sandwell, 20.7, (68), 21.3, (70)

Gedling, 20.4, (24), 27.1, (32)

Huntingdonshire, 20.2, (36), 9.0, (16)

Lewisham, 19.9, (61), 11.4, (35)

Portsmouth, 19.5, (42), 12.6, (27)

Westminster, 19.5, (51), 24.5, (64)

St Helens, 19.4, (35), 10.0, (18)

Canterbury, 19.3, (32), 10.3, (17)

Rushcliffe, 19.3, (23), 13.4, (16)

Oadby and Wigston, 19.3, (11), 14.0, (8)

Kensington and Chelsea, 19.2, (30), 25.6, (40)

East Northamptonshire, 19.0, (18), 22.2, (21)

Haringey, 19.0, (51), 14.5, (39)

Milton Keynes, 18.9, (51), 17.1, (46)

Swindon, 18.9, (42), 14.4, (32)

Eastleigh, 18.7, (25), 15.0, (20)

Cambridge, 18.4, (23), 16.8, (21)

South Hams, 18.4, (16), 25.3, (22)

Brighton and Hove, 18.2, (53), 14.8, (43)

Hull, 18.1, (47), 27.7, (72)

Harrogate, 18.0, (29), 11.2, (18)

King’s Lynn and West Norfolk, 17.8, (27), 28.4, (43)

Oldham, 17.7, (42), 25.7, (61)

Epsom and Ewell, 17.4, (14), 7.4, (6)

Hertsmere, 17.2, (18), 16.2, (17)

Three Rivers, 17.1, (16), 22.5, (21)

North East Lincolnshire, 16.9, (27), 11.9, (19)

Enfield, 16.8, (56), 12.3, (41)

Stockton-on-Tees, 16.7, (33), 26.9, (53)

Kettering, 16.7, (17), 31.4, (32)

South Tyneside, 16.6, (25), 15.2, (23)

Barnet, 16.4, (65), 13.6, (54)

Wandsworth, 16.4, (54), 16.7, (55)

Birmingham, 16.4, (187), 15.9, (181)

Sedgemoor, 16.2, (20), 29.2, (36)

Thanet, 16.2, (23), 21.8, (31)

Northampton, 16.0, (36), 27.6, (62)

East Staffordshire, 15.9, (19), 10.9, (13)

Telford and Wrekin, 15.6, (28), 8.3, (15)

Bristol, 15.3, (71), 8.8, (41)

Cherwell, 15.3, (23), 16.6, (25)

Great Yarmouth, 15.1, (15), 20.1, (20)

Tower Hamlets, 15.1, (49), 20.6, (67)

Spelthorne, 15.0, (15), 16.0, (16)

Bath and North East Somerset, 15.0, (29), 11.4, (22)

Norwich, 14.9, (21), 15.7, (22)

Northumberland, 14.9, (48), 14.3, (46)

St Albans, 14.8, (22), 8.1, (12)

North East Derbyshire, 14.8, (15), 20.7, (21)

Redbridge, 14.7, (45), 16.7, (51)

Nuneaton and Bedworth, 14.6, (19), 21.6, (28)

Chiltern, 14.6, (14), 8.3, (8)

Stafford, 14.6, (20), 10.2, (14)

Barking and Dagenham, 14.6, (31), 15.5, (33)

Aylesbury Vale, 14.5, (29), 12.0, (24)

Bromley, 14.4, (48), 12.6, (42)

South Bucks, 14.3, (10), 12.8, (9)

Havant, 14.3, (18), 18.2, (23)

Wolverhampton, 14.0, (37), 19.0, (50)

Adur, 14.0, (9), 14.0, (9)

Halton, 13.9, (18), 15.5, (20)

Woking, 13.9, (14), 10.9, (11)

Basildon, 13.9, (26), 8.0, (15)

Redcar and Cleveland, 13.9, (19), 14.6, (20)

North Warwickshire, 13.8, (9), 16.9, (11)

Arun, 13.7, (22), 14.9, (24)

Walsall, 13.7, (39), 18.9, (54)

Sutton, 13.6, (28), 10.2, (21)

Merton, 13.6, (28), 15.0, (31)

Plymouth, 13.4, (35), 25.2, (66)

South Lakeland, 13.3, (14), 2.9, (3)

Newham, 13.3, (47), 10.2, (36)

Copeland, 13.2, (9), 5.9, (4)

Ribble Valley, 13.1, (8), 19.7, (12)

West Lancashire, 13.1, (15), 7.9, (9)

Richmondshire, 13.0, (7), 16.8, (9)

Gateshead, 12.9, (26), 11.9, (24)

Southwark, 12.9, (41), 12.9, (41)

Colchester, 12.8, (25), 13.9, (27)

York, 12.8, (27), 15.7, (33)

Malvern Hills, 12.7, (10), 3.8, (3)

Swale, 12.7, (19), 14.0, (21)

West Oxfordshire, 12.7, (14), 6.3, (7)

Solihull, 12.5, (27), 13.4, (29)

Fylde, 12.4, (10), 19.8, (16)

Hinckley and Bosworth, 12.4, (14), 23.9, (27)

Sunderland, 12.2, (34), 7.9, (22)

South Derbyshire, 12.1, (13), 17.7, (19)

Bexley, 12.1, (30), 15.3, (38)

South Cambridgeshire, 11.9, (19), 5.7, (9)

South Kesteven, 11.9, (17), 19.7, (28)

Waltham Forest, 11.9, (33), 13.4, (37)

Charnwood, 11.8, (22), 9.7, (18)

Blaby, 11.8, (12), 19.7, (20)

Gosport, 11.8, (10), 11.8, (10)

Elmbridge, 11.7, (16), 8.8, (12)

Richmond upon Thames, 11.6, (23), 14.6, (29)

Crawley, 11.6, (13), 18.7, (21)

Breckland, 11.4, (16), 20.0, (28)

Bracknell Forest, 11.4, (14), 12.2, (15)

Tandridge, 11.3, (10), 11.3, (10)

County Durham, 11.3, (60), 16.0, (85)

Broxbourne, 11.3, (11), 5.1, (5)

Wiltshire, 11.2, (56), 12.8, (64)

Oxford, 11.2, (17), 17.7, (27)

Scarborough, 11.0, (12), 11.0, (12)

Tendring, 10.9, (16), 12.3, (18)

Derby, 10.9, (28), 17.1, (44)

Newcastle-under-Lyme, 10.8, (14), 8.5, (11)

Islington, 10.7, (26), 18.6, (45)

Broadland, 10.7, (14), 6.9, (9)

Hartlepool, 10.7, (10), 13.9, (13)

North West Leicestershire, 10.6, (11), 8.7, (9)

Windsor and Maidenhead, 10.6, (16), 18.5, (28)

Wokingham, 10.5, (18), 12.9, (22)

Braintree, 10.5, (16), 5.2, (8)

Warrington, 10.5, (22), 10.5, (22)

Daventry, 10.5, (9), 16.3, (14)

Thurrock, 10.3, (18), 8.6, (15)

Waverley, 10.3, (13), 10.3, (13)

Stevenage, 10.2, (9), 14.8, (13)

Ipswich, 10.2, (14), 8.8, (12)

Worthing, 9.9, (11), 5.4, (6)

South Norfolk, 9.9, (14), 20.6, (29)

Wyre Forest, 9.9, (10), 6.9, (7)

Uttlesford, 9.9, (9), 25.2, (23)

Hambleton, 9.8, (9), 7.6, (7)

Fenland, 9.8, (10), 19.6, (20)

Mid Devon, 9.7, (8), 4.9, (4)

Dacorum, 9.7, (15), 12.9, (20)

Lewes, 9.7, (10), 5.8, (6)

Cheshire West and Chester, 9.6, (33), 9.0, (31)

Vale of White Horse, 9.6, (13), 11.0, (15)

Torbay, 9.5, (13), 11.0, (15)

Chesterfield, 9.5, (10), 12.4, (13)

Chelmsford, 9.5, (17), 12.9, (23)

Test Valley, 9.5, (12), 9.5, (12)

Liverpool, 9.4, (47), 12.9, (64)

North Kesteven, 9.4, (11), 18.8, (22)

Guildford, 9.4, (14), 8.7, (13)

Eden, 9.4, (5), 3.8, (2)

Redditch, 9.4, (8), 11.7, (10)

Hackney and City of London, 9.3, (27), 12.7, (37)

Southend-on-Sea, 9.3, (17), 12.6, (23)

Maldon, 9.2, (6), 4.6, (3)

Chichester, 9.1, (11), 13.2, (16)

Tonbridge and Malling, 9.1, (12), 8.3, (11)

Warwick, 9.0, (13), 7.0, (10)

Surrey Heath, 9.0, (8), 9.0, (8)

Barrow-in-Furness, 8.9, (6), 8.9, (6)

East Cambridgeshire, 8.9, (8), 8.9, (8)

Cotswold, 8.9, (8), 6.7, (6)

Camden, 8.9, (24), 16.3, (44)

East Suffolk, 8.8, (22), 11.6, (29)

Reigate and Banstead, 8.7, (13), 10.1, (15)

Knowsley, 8.6, (13), 11.3, (17)

Bournemouth Christchurch and Poole, 8.6, (34), 9.6, (38)

Havering, 8.5, (22), 10.0, (26)

Stratford-on-Avon, 8.5, (11), 10.8, (14)

West Lindsey, 8.4, (8), 14.6, (14)

Rother, 8.3, (8), 6.2, (6)

East Devon, 8.2, (12), 6.8, (10)

Forest of Dean, 8.1, (7), 5.8, (5)

Wycombe, 8.0, (14), 12.0, (21)

Rochford, 8.0, (7), 5.7, (5)

South Staffordshire, 8.0, (9), 7.1, (8)

Medway, 7.9, (22), 10.1, (28)

Isle of Wight, 7.8, (11), 7.8, (11)

South Oxfordshire, 7.7, (11), 9.2, (13)

Ashford, 7.7, (10), 10.0, (13)

Epping Forest, 7.6, (10), 9.9, (13)

Teignbridge, 7.5, (10), 7.5, (10)

Shropshire, 7.4, (24), 13.3, (43)

South Gloucestershire, 7.4, (21), 16.8, (48)

West Devon, 7.2, (4), 10.8, (6)

Staffordshire Moorlands, 7.1, (7), 17.3, (17)

Dartford, 7.1, (8), 17.8, (20)

Wirral, 7.1, (23), 8.0, (26)

Folkestone and Hythe, 7.1, (8), 7.1, (8)

Craven, 7.0, (4), 12.3, (7)

Maidstone, 7.0, (12), 11.6, (20)

Cannock Chase, 6.9, (7), 7.9, (8)

Derbyshire Dales, 6.9, (5), 4.1, (3)

Fareham, 6.9, (8), 5.2, (6)

Mole Valley, 6.9, (6), 6.9, (6)

Tunbridge Wells, 6.7, (8), 9.3, (11)

North Hertfordshire, 6.7, (9), 9.0, (12)

Lichfield, 6.7, (7), 10.5, (11)

New Forest, 6.7, (12), 7.2, (13)

Castle Point, 6.6, (6), 2.2, (2)

Darlington, 6.6, (7), 17.8, (19)

Gravesham, 6.5, (7), 15.9, (17)

Tamworth, 6.5, (5), 7.8, (6)

Babergh, 6.5, (6), 9.8, (9)

Welwyn Hatfield, 6.5, (8), 16.3, (20)

Somerset West and Taunton, 6.4, (10), 5.8, (9)

Winchester, 6.4, (8), 7.2, (9)

Bolsover, 6.2, (5), 1.2, (1)

Wychavon, 6.2, (8), 4.6, (6)

East Hertfordshire, 6.0, (9), 7.3, (11)

Bromsgrove, 6.0, (6), 5.0, (5)

Harlow, 5.7, (5), 21.8, (19)

East Hampshire, 5.7, (7), 11.4, (14)

North Norfolk, 5.7, (6), 12.4, (13)

North Somerset, 5.6, (12), 15.8, (34)

Gloucester, 5.4, (7), 4.6, (6)

Exeter, 5.3, (7), 4.6, (6)

Mid Sussex, 5.3, (8), 6.0, (9)

Dorset, 5.3, (20), 6.9, (26)

Mendip, 5.2, (6), 12.1, (14)

Cheltenham, 5.2, (6), 11.2, (13)

North Devon, 5.1, (5), 7.2, (7)

Allerdale, 5.1, (5), 1.0, (1)

Basingstoke and Deane, 5.1, (9), 4.5, (8)

Cornwall and Isles of Scilly, 4.9, (28), 5.6, (32)

Horsham, 4.9, (7), 9.7, (14)

Wealden, 3.7, (6), 7.4, (12)

Carlisle, 3.7, (4), 4.6, (5)

South Somerset, 3.6, (6), 5.9, (10)

Dover, 3.4, (4), 11.9, (14)

Runnymede, 3.4, (3), 7.8, (7)

Sevenoaks, 3.3, (4), 7.5, (9)

Hastings, 3.2, (3), 8.6, (8)

Tewkesbury, 3.2, (3), 7.4, (7)

Torridge, 2.9, (2), 4.4, (3)

Ryedale, 1.8, (1), 5.4, (3)

Amber Valley, 1.6, (2), 4.7, (6)

Brentwood, 1.3, (1), 9.1, (7)

Eastbourne, 0.0, (0), 3.9, (4)