In Video: Tower of London gates open again after lockdown

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

The Tower of London has reopened to the public after its longest closure since the Second World War.

The 1,000-year-old fortress unlocked the gates to queues of people, who were able to meet some of the tower’s new ravens.

Yeoman Warder Darren Hardy and Yeoman Serjeant Clive Towell were ready to open the West Door to let in the crowds after lockdown restrictions eased in England this week.

Yeoman Warder Darren Hardy (right) and Yeoman Serjeant Clive Towell (left) open the West Door at the Tower of London (Jonathan Brady/PA)

The opening of the tourist attraction comes alongside other recreational venues such as cinemas, museums, theatres and concert halls.