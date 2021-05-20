What the papers say – May 20

Something went wrong - please try again later.

The nation’s papers are led by concerns over how the Indian coronavirus variant may affect the further easing of lockdown restrictions.

The Guardian, and The Independent report surge testing and vaccinations have been deployed in coronavirus hotspots as the Government battles to keep the more transmissible Indian variant under control, ahead of the planned further easing of lockdown restrictions next month.

Guardian front page, Thursday 20 May 2021: 'Freedom' plan may be diluted after sharp rise in Covid variant pic.twitter.com/z8cQZwU2Ns — The Guardian (@guardian) May 19, 2021

INDEPENDENT DIGITAL: Surge testing across UK in battle to halt variant #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/ZTLmOPkeZJ — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) May 19, 2021

The Times says Prime Minister Boris Johnson is “increasingly optimistic” restrictions can still end on June 21 as planned.

TIMES: Hopes rise for end to lockdown next month #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/XbWJaQgArs — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) May 19, 2021

Meanwhile, the i carries images from Heathrow Airport showing passengers from red-list countries tightly packed with passengers from non-red-list countries, as the Daily Mail reports enforcement is being increased to ensure people returning from amber countries obey their 10-day quarantine.

I: Red list travel queue chaos at Heathrow #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/zKvfSmvLB6 — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) May 19, 2021

Holiday confusion also features on the front of the Daily Star.

Tomorrow’s #frontpage – Go on holiday BUT DON’T go on holiday, Bozo’s not well hung and Obama says Daily Star is right on E.T.!#tomorrowspaperstoday Read more: https://t.co/hy7adCsuSz pic.twitter.com/CGaJku4yYX — Daily Star (@dailystar) May 19, 2021

Elsewhere, The Daily Telegraph leads with a probe into the BBC Panorama interview with Diana, Princess of Wales, saying it is expected to find journalist Martin Bashir “guilty of deceit”.

The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: 'Diana probe to find BBC’s Bashir guilty of deceit'#TomorrowsPapersToday Sign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4Oomry pic.twitter.com/IT3TzKhr24 — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) May 19, 2021

The Sun says a friend of Diana’s claims Mr Bashir “conned” the late Princess of Wales into giving the interview by telling her it would be about her charity work.

Tomorrow's front page: The BBC's Martin Bashir conned Diana into giving her bombshell interview by saying it would be about her charities, a pal claims https://t.co/USS5WgG8C1 pic.twitter.com/VYbw7UbXLZ — The Sun (@TheSun) May 19, 2021

Metro reports the rail industry is set to undergo its “biggest shakeup in 25 years”, with a rollout of flexible season tickets and digital ticketing to reflect post-pandemic working patterns.

A “host” of male celebs are facing sex abuse claims in the wake of allegations against Noel Clarke coming to light, according to the Daily Mirror.

The Daily Express reports special forces veterans are facing investigation and possible trials over the Troubles – 40 years after serving in Northern Ireland.

Tomorrow's front page: Disgraceful! Now SAS heroes face trial #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/ZaLLm6qZKp — Daily Express (@Daily_Express) May 19, 2021

And the Financial Times leads with the falling price of Bitcoin after China signalled a crackdown on cryptocurrency.