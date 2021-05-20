Greek villages and monasteries evacuated as wildfire damages homes

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A large wildfire in Greece has damaged homes and prompted evacuations as it tore through rugged forest terrain.

Fire service officials said eight water-dropping planes and three helicopters were involved in a bid to try to contain the blaze some 45 miles west of Athens, outside the resort town of Loutraki.

A wildfire burns near the village of Schinos, near Corinth, Greece (Valerie Gache/AP)

Overnight and early Thursday, authorities issued evacuation orders for six settlements, in an area with many holiday homes.

Two Orthodox Christian monasteries were also evacuated.

Firefighters in Greece battle the wildfire (Valerie Gache/AP)

No injuries have been reported.

Wildfires are common during Greece’s hot summers.