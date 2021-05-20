Latest weekly Covid-19 rates for local authority areas in England

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Here is Thursday’s update of Covid-19 case rates for every local authority area in England.

The figures, for the seven days to May 16, are based on the number of people who have tested positive for Covid-19 in either a lab-reported or rapid lateral flow test, by specimen date.

The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

Data for the most recent four days (May 17-20) has been excluded as it is incomplete and does not reflect the true number of cases.

(PA Graphics)

Of the 315 local areas in England, 122 (39%) have seen a rise in rates, 182 (58%) have seen a fall and 11 are unchanged.

Bolton in Greater Manchester continues to have the highest rate, with 982 new cases in the seven days to May 16 – the equivalent of 341.5 cases per 100,000 people.

This is up from 189.2 in the seven days to May 9.

Blackburn with Darwen in Lancashire has the second highest rate, up from 104.9 to 159.7, with 239 new cases.

Bedford has the third highest, up from 82.5 to 123.5, with 214 new cases.

The five areas with the biggest week-on-week rises are:

Bolton (up from 189.2 to 341.5)

Blackburn with Darwen (104.9 to 159.7)

Bedford (82.5 to 123.5)

Burnley (32.6 to 61.9)

Bury (16.8 to 43.5)

(PA Graphics)

The list has been calculated by the PA news agency based on Public Health England data published on May 20 on the Government’s coronavirus dashboard.

Here is the list in full.

From left to right, it reads: name of local authority; rate of new cases in the seven days to May 16; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to May 16; rate of new cases in the seven days to May 9; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to May 9.

Bolton, 341.5, (982), 189.2, (544)

Blackburn with Darwen, 159.7, (239), 104.9, (157)

Bedford, 123.5, (214), 82.5, (143)

Kirklees, 73.7, (324), 55.9, (246)

Burnley, 61.9, (55), 32.6, (29)

Hounslow, 51.2, (139), 48.2, (131)

Leicester, 50.8, (180), 42.1, (149)

Selby, 50.8, (46), 67.3, (61)

Chorley, 48.2, (57), 26.2, (31)

Boston, 47.0, (33), 34.2, (24)

Hyndburn, 45.7, (37), 37.0, (30)

South Holland, 45.3, (43), 44.2, (42)

Manchester, 44.3, (245), 39.6, (219)

Preston, 44.0, (63), 31.4, (45)

Bury, 43.5, (83), 16.8, (32)

North Tyneside, 42.3, (88), 22.6, (47)

Luton, 42.2, (90), 28.6, (61)

Leeds, 41.2, (327), 49.4, (392)

Erewash, 40.7, (47), 172.5, (199)

Sheffield, 40.7, (238), 45.5, (266)

Newcastle upon Tyne, 40.0, (121), 43.3, (131)

Rochdale, 39.6, (88), 45.0, (100)

Pendle, 39.1, (36), 35.8, (33)

High Peak, 38.8, (36), 32.4, (30)

Calderdale, 38.8, (82), 38.8, (82)

Bradford, 38.3, (207), 42.4, (229)

North Lincolnshire, 38.3, (66), 43.5, (75)

Trafford, 36.2, (86), 29.5, (70)

Rossendale, 35.0, (25), 16.8, (12)

Middlesbrough, 34.8, (49), 51.1, (72)

Broxtowe, 34.2, (39), 21.0, (24)

West Berkshire, 34.1, (54), 18.3, (29)

Wigan, 33.5, (110), 28.6, (94)

Central Bedfordshire, 33.3, (96), 17.0, (49)

Corby, 33.2, (24), 44.3, (32)

Doncaster, 33.0, (103), 44.6, (139)

Hart, 31.9, (31), 22.7, (22)

Hillingdon, 31.6, (97), 40.4, (124)

Blackpool, 31.6, (44), 25.1, (35)

Newark and Sherwood, 31.0, (38), 24.5, (30)

Ealing, 31.0, (106), 39.8, (136)

Kingston upon Thames, 30.4, (54), 19.2, (34)

Watford, 30.0, (29), 40.4, (39)

Wellingborough, 28.9, (23), 42.7, (34)

Wakefield, 28.4, (99), 50.5, (176)

Greenwich, 28.1, (81), 19.1, (55)

Harrow, 27.9, (70), 26.3, (66)

Sefton, 27.9, (77), 51.7, (143)

Croydon, 27.7, (107), 21.2, (82)

Stockport, 27.6, (81), 31.7, (93)

Barnsley, 27.5, (68), 51.8, (128)

Rotherham, 26.8, (71), 38.1, (101)

Worcester, 26.7, (27), 10.9, (11)

Reading, 26.6, (43), 17.9, (29)

Bassetlaw, 26.4, (31), 16.2, (19)

Peterborough, 26.2, (53), 31.6, (64)

Salford, 25.5, (66), 30.9, (80)

Slough, 25.4, (38), 24.7, (37)

Lincoln, 25.2, (25), 34.2, (34)

West Suffolk, 25.1, (45), 25.1, (45)

Mid Suffolk, 25.0, (26), 10.6, (11)

Nottingham, 24.9, (83), 37.2, (124)

Mansfield, 24.7, (27), 24.7, (27)

Lancaster, 24.7, (36), 32.2, (47)

South Northamptonshire, 24.3, (23), 40.2, (38)

Rushmoor, 24.3, (23), 26.4, (25)

Lambeth, 24.2, (79), 15.3, (50)

Brent, 24.0, (79), 27.0, (89)

Rugby, 23.9, (26), 36.7, (40)

Ashfield, 23.5, (30), 11.7, (15)

Melton, 23.4, (12), 44.9, (23)

East Riding of Yorkshire, 23.2, (79), 21.7, (74)

Tameside, 23.0, (52), 31.8, (72)

Portsmouth, 22.8, (49), 12.6, (27)

Dudley, 22.7, (73), 20.2, (65)

Hammersmith and Fulham, 22.7, (42), 13.5, (25)

Rutland, 22.5, (9), 15.0, (6)

Gedling, 22.1, (26), 31.4, (37)

Herefordshire, 21.8, (42), 25.4, (49)

Canterbury, 21.8, (36), 9.1, (15)

Three Rivers, 21.4, (20), 21.4, (20)

Southampton, 21.4, (54), 32.9, (83)

Harborough, 21.3, (20), 44.8, (42)

East Lindsey, 21.2, (30), 20.5, (29)

Stoke-on-Trent, 21.1, (54), 20.7, (53)

Cheshire East, 20.8, (80), 13.8, (53)

Milton Keynes, 20.8, (56), 18.9, (51)

Epsom and Ewell, 19.8, (16), 6.2, (5)

Haringey, 19.7, (53), 14.5, (39)

Lewisham, 19.6, (60), 11.8, (36)

Coventry, 19.1, (71), 25.3, (94)

South Ribble, 19.0, (21), 18.1, (20)

Sandwell, 18.9, (62), 22.2, (73)

Wyre, 18.7, (21), 17.8, (20)

Kettering, 18.7, (19), 31.4, (32)

South Hams, 18.4, (16), 25.3, (22)

Oldham, 18.1, (43), 25.3, (60)

Hull, 18.1, (47), 27.3, (71)

Westminster, 18.0, (47), 24.1, (63)

Brighton and Hove, 17.9, (52), 14.4, (42)

Rushcliffe, 17.6, (21), 15.9, (19)

Oadby and Wigston, 17.5, (10), 14.0, (8)

Harrogate, 17.4, (28), 12.4, (20)

Eastleigh, 17.2, (23), 16.5, (22)

South Bucks, 17.1, (12), 12.8, (9)

Adur, 17.1, (11), 14.0, (9)

North East Lincolnshire, 16.9, (27), 11.9, (19)

Huntingdonshire, 16.9, (30), 10.7, (19)

Stockton-on-Tees, 16.7, (33), 29.4, (58)

Wandsworth, 16.7, (55), 16.7, (55)

Stroud, 16.7, (20), 14.2, (17)

St Helens, 16.6, (30), 14.4, (26)

King’s Lynn and West Norfolk, 16.5, (25), 28.4, (43)

Ribble Valley, 16.4, (10), 18.1, (11)

Swindon, 16.2, (36), 15.3, (34)

Kensington and Chelsea, 16.0, (25), 27.5, (43)

Woking, 15.9, (16), 9.9, (10)

East Northamptonshire, 15.9, (15), 25.4, (24)

Birmingham, 15.4, (176), 17.4, (199)

Nuneaton and Bedworth, 15.4, (20), 20.8, (27)

Bromley, 15.3, (51), 12.3, (41)

Enfield, 15.3, (51), 13.2, (44)

Hertsmere, 15.2, (16), 20.0, (21)

Cambridge, 15.2, (19), 14.4, (18)

Norwich, 14.9, (21), 15.7, (22)

Cherwell, 14.6, (22), 15.3, (23)

Aylesbury Vale, 14.5, (29), 13.5, (27)

Northumberland, 14.3, (46), 14.9, (48)

Bristol, 14.2, (66), 11.2, (52)

St Albans, 14.1, (21), 10.8, (16)

Redbridge, 14.1, (43), 16.4, (50)

Sutton, 14.1, (29), 10.2, (21)

Merton, 14.0, (29), 13.6, (28)

Bath and North East Somerset, 14.0, (27), 12.4, (24)

Halton, 13.9, (18), 14.7, (19)

Telford and Wrekin, 13.9, (25), 8.9, (16)

Barnet, 13.9, (55), 15.4, (61)

Northampton, 13.8, (31), 29.8, (67)

Sedgemoor, 13.8, (17), 28.4, (35)

Blaby, 13.8, (14), 17.7, (18)

Solihull, 13.4, (29), 12.0, (26)

Broxbourne, 13.4, (13), 4.1, (4)

Waltham Forest, 13.4, (37), 11.6, (32)

Bexley, 13.3, (33), 12.1, (30)

Wolverhampton, 13.3, (35), 18.6, (49)

Hinckley and Bosworth, 13.3, (15), 23.9, (27)

Arun, 13.1, (21), 14.9, (24)

Spelthorne, 13.0, (13), 16.0, (16)

Tower Hamlets, 12.9, (42), 21.2, (69)

Scarborough, 12.9, (14), 10.1, (11)

Basildon, 12.8, (24), 9.1, (17)

North East Derbyshire, 12.8, (13), 20.7, (21)

Hartlepool, 12.8, (12), 12.8, (12)

Daventry, 12.8, (11), 14.0, (12)

Newham, 12.7, (45), 10.5, (37)

Havant, 12.7, (16), 20.6, (26)

Swale, 12.7, (19), 12.0, (18)

West Oxfordshire, 12.7, (14), 5.4, (6)

South Kesteven, 12.6, (18), 19.0, (27)

Elmbridge, 12.4, (17), 10.2, (14)

Stafford, 12.4, (17), 12.4, (17)

Gateshead, 12.4, (25), 11.4, (23)

York, 12.3, (26), 16.1, (34)

North Warwickshire, 12.3, (8), 16.9, (11)

Walsall, 11.9, (34), 20.0, (57)

Plymouth, 11.8, (31), 24.0, (63)

Redcar and Cleveland, 11.7, (16), 16.8, (23)

Newcastle-under-Lyme, 11.6, (15), 8.5, (11)

Chiltern, 11.5, (11), 11.5, (11)

Malvern Hills, 11.4, (9), 6.4, (5)

Epping Forest, 11.4, (15), 9.1, (12)

West Lancashire, 11.4, (13), 10.5, (12)

Tonbridge and Malling, 11.4, (15), 6.8, (9)

South Tyneside, 11.3, (17), 18.5, (28)

Gravesham, 11.2, (12), 14.0, (15)

South Derbyshire, 11.2, (12), 17.7, (19)

County Durham, 11.1, (59), 15.3, (81)

Wokingham, 11.1, (19), 13.4, (23)

Cannock Chase, 10.9, (11), 6.9, (7)

Charnwood, 10.8, (20), 9.7, (18)

Breckland, 10.7, (15), 17.1, (24)

Broadland, 10.7, (14), 8.4, (11)

Southwark, 10.7, (34), 13.5, (43)

Richmond upon Thames, 10.6, (21), 15.7, (31)

Tamworth, 10.4, (8), 6.5, (5)

Barking and Dagenham, 10.3, (22), 20.2, (43)

Waverley, 10.3, (13), 8.7, (11)

East Staffordshire, 10.0, (12), 16.7, (20)

Windsor and Maidenhead, 9.9, (15), 17.2, (26)

Fylde, 9.9, (8), 22.3, (18)

Islington, 9.9, (24), 17.7, (43)

Uttlesford, 9.9, (9), 26.3, (24)

Oxford, 9.8, (15), 19.0, (29)

Southend-on-Sea, 9.8, (18), 12.0, (22)

Crawley, 9.8, (11), 23.1, (26)

Welwyn Hatfield, 9.8, (12), 15.4, (19)

Wycombe, 9.7, (17), 9.7, (17)

Mid Devon, 9.7, (8), 3.6, (3)

Dacorum, 9.7, (15), 14.9, (23)

Havering, 9.6, (25), 11.2, (29)

Wiltshire, 9.6, (48), 13.2, (66)

Lichfield, 9.5, (10), 9.5, (10)

Test Valley, 9.5, (12), 8.7, (11)

Ipswich, 9.5, (13), 8.8, (12)

Gosport, 9.4, (8), 14.1, (12)

South Cambridgeshire, 9.4, (15), 7.5, (12)

Guildford, 9.4, (14), 7.4, (11)

Eden, 9.4, (5), 5.6, (3)

Redditch, 9.4, (8), 11.7, (10)

Richmondshire, 9.3, (5), 22.3, (12)

Hackney and City of London, 9.3, (27), 13.4, (39)

North Devon, 9.3, (9), 6.2, (6)

Staffordshire Moorlands, 9.1, (9), 16.3, (16)

Bournemouth Christchurch and Poole, 9.1, (36), 10.1, (40)

Great Yarmouth, 9.1, (9), 25.2, (25)

Warrington, 9.0, (19), 11.4, (24)

Worthing, 9.0, (10), 5.4, (6)

Liverpool, 9.0, (45), 13.5, (67)

Sunderland, 9.0, (25), 10.8, (30)

Bracknell Forest, 9.0, (11), 12.2, (15)

Derby, 8.9, (23), 18.3, (47)

Cotswold, 8.9, (8), 7.8, (7)

Copeland, 8.8, (6), 11.7, (8)

Hambleton, 8.7, (8), 9.8, (9)

Lewes, 8.7, (9), 7.7, (8)

North West Leicestershire, 8.7, (9), 6.8, (7)

Thanet, 8.5, (12), 28.2, (40)

Rother, 8.3, (8), 4.2, (4)

Derbyshire Dales, 8.3, (6), 4.1, (3)

Chichester, 8.3, (10), 13.2, (16)

Colchester, 8.2, (16), 18.0, (35)

Vale of White Horse, 8.1, (11), 10.3, (14)

Torbay, 8.1, (11), 11.7, (16)

South Gloucestershire, 8.1, (23), 15.4, (44)

Wyre Forest, 7.9, (8), 9.9, (10)

Fenland, 7.9, (8), 20.6, (21)

South Norfolk, 7.8, (11), 19.2, (27)

Isle of Wight, 7.8, (11), 7.1, (10)

Maldon, 7.7, (5), 6.2, (4)

Stratford-on-Avon, 7.7, (10), 10.8, (14)

Chesterfield, 7.6, (8), 14.3, (15)

South Lakeland, 7.6, (8), 8.6, (9)

Cheshire West and Chester, 7.6, (26), 11.4, (39)

North Hertfordshire, 7.5, (10), 9.0, (12)

Barrow-in-Furness, 7.5, (5), 10.4, (7)

Teignbridge, 7.5, (10), 7.5, (10)

Reigate and Banstead, 7.4, (11), 10.1, (15)

West Lindsey, 7.3, (7), 13.6, (13)

Knowsley, 7.3, (11), 11.9, (18)

Dartford, 7.1, (8), 16.9, (19)

Camden, 7.0, (19), 16.3, (44)

Bromsgrove, 7.0, (7), 5.0, (5)

Craven, 7.0, (4), 12.3, (7)

Gloucester, 7.0, (9), 4.6, (6)

Warwick, 7.0, (10), 7.7, (11)

Wychavon, 7.0, (9), 4.6, (6)

Forest of Dean, 6.9, (6), 5.8, (5)

Thurrock, 6.9, (12), 10.3, (18)

Fareham, 6.9, (8), 7.7, (9)

Rochford, 6.9, (6), 5.7, (5)

Stevenage, 6.8, (6), 17.1, (15)

Tendring, 6.8, (10), 14.3, (21)

Medway, 6.8, (19), 11.8, (33)

Tandridge, 6.8, (6), 11.3, (10)

Tunbridge Wells, 6.7, (8), 9.3, (11)

Chelmsford, 6.7, (12), 14.6, (26)

Babergh, 6.5, (6), 9.8, (9)

Somerset West and Taunton, 6.4, (10), 7.1, (11)

East Suffolk, 6.4, (16), 12.0, (30)

South Oxfordshire, 6.3, (9), 10.6, (15)

Shropshire, 6.2, (20), 15.5, (50)

East Devon, 6.2, (9), 7.5, (11)

Ashford, 6.2, (8), 12.3, (16)

North Somerset, 6.0, (13), 15.8, (34)

North Kesteven, 6.0, (7), 19.7, (23)

Braintree, 5.9, (9), 8.5, (13)

Wirral, 5.9, (19), 8.6, (28)

Maidstone, 5.8, (10), 9.3, (16)

Sevenoaks, 5.8, (7), 6.6, (8)

Basingstoke and Deane, 5.7, (10), 4.5, (8)

Surrey Heath, 5.6, (5), 13.4, (12)

New Forest, 5.6, (10), 7.8, (14)

Castle Point, 5.5, (5), 3.3, (3)

South Staffordshire, 5.3, (6), 8.0, (9)

Exeter, 5.3, (7), 4.6, (6)

Mendip, 5.2, (6), 13.0, (15)

Cheltenham, 5.2, (6), 12.0, (14)

Allerdale, 5.1, (5), 2.0, (2)

Bolsover, 5.0, (4), 3.7, (3)

East Hampshire, 4.9, (6), 12.3, (15)

Horsham, 4.9, (7), 7.6, (11)

North Norfolk, 4.8, (5), 14.3, (15)

Cornwall and Isles of Scilly, 4.7, (27), 6.5, (37)

East Hertfordshire, 4.7, (7), 7.3, (11)

Harlow, 4.6, (4), 18.4, (16)

Mole Valley, 4.6, (4), 9.2, (8)

East Cambridgeshire, 4.5, (4), 12.2, (11)

Folkestone and Hythe, 4.4, (5), 9.7, (11)

Dorset, 4.2, (16), 8.2, (31)

Darlington, 3.7, (4), 21.5, (23)

Carlisle, 3.7, (4), 5.5, (6)

West Devon, 3.6, (2), 16.1, (9)

Dover, 3.4, (4), 11.0, (13)

Mid Sussex, 3.3, (5), 7.9, (12)

Hastings, 3.2, (3), 7.6, (7)

Winchester, 3.2, (4), 6.4, (8)

Amber Valley, 3.1, (4), 4.7, (6)

Wealden, 3.1, (5), 7.4, (12)

Torridge, 2.9, (2), 4.4, (3)

Brentwood, 2.6, (2), 7.8, (6)

South Somerset, 2.4, (4), 7.7, (13)

Runnymede, 2.2, (2), 7.8, (7)

Tewkesbury, 2.1, (2), 6.3, (6)

Ryedale, 1.8, (1), 5.4, (3)

Eastbourne, 0.0, (0), 3.9, (4)