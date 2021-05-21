In Pictures: Weekend washout begins with high winds

Something went wrong - please try again later.

The first weekend of relaxed restrictions in England is set to be a washout, with rain and wind forecast.

People buffeted by the wind while crossing the Millennium Bridge, London (Yui Mok/PA)

A very wet seafront in Southsea, Hampshire (Andrew Matthews/PA)

A yellow weather warning for winds which could cause travel disruption is in place for the south-west corner of England from 3pm on Friday

A DFDS ferry arrives at the Port of Dover in Kent (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Strong winds blow across Westminster Bridge in central London (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Daytime temperatures are set to be low for the time of year, with the mercury expected to rise to only around 14C London, and 12C in Edinburgh, Cardiff and Belfast.

Hardy swimmers at Clevedon Marine Lake, Clevedon, Somerset (Ben Birchall/PA)

The bracing water temperatures were no deterrent (Ben Birchall/PA)

Sunday is expected to be more promising, with more showers but longer dry, bright spells moving in.

Waves crash against the sea wall in Folkestone, Kent (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Rough seas as Wightlink ferries St Clare and Victoria of Wight head to the Isle of Wight from Portsmouth (Andrew Matthews/PA)