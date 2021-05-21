Police seeking dashcam video from week leading up to death of PCSO Julia James

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Officers investigating the killing of PCSO Julia James have visited around 2,000 homes in the past few weeks, Kent Police has said.

Detectives have received around 1,500 pieces of information from the public and are now seeking dashcam footage from a number of key streets in the week leading up to her death.

Assistant Chief Constable Tom Richards said: “Whilst a man has been charged, we still have a responsibility to complete all relevant lines of inquiry and encourage people to come forward with further information, no matter how small, which could still assist in this case.”

PCSO Julia James (Kent Police/PA)

A huge murder investigation was launched after the body of 53-year-old Ms James was found in Akholt Wood, close to her home in Snowdown, Kent, on April 27.

Ms James, described as “fiercely loyal” by her family, died from serious head injuries while out walking her dog.

Large numbers of police officers spent hours combing fields in the local area and appealing for witnesses as enquiries stretched into weeks.

Detectives also created a reconstruction of Ms James’ last known movements, featuring her Jack Russell dog Toby and an actress wearing identical clothing in an effort to encourage witnesses to come forward.

An actress playing the role of PCSO Julia James walks her Jack Russell dog Toby, who was found at the scene, during a reconstruction of the route taken by Julia (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Mr Richards added: “The reconstruction we carried out of Julia’s movements that day resulted in a number of additional calls and I now urge people to consider whether they might have travelled along any of these streets in the week leading up to Julia’s death and submit any video footage to us as soon as possible.”

Detectives are seeking dashcam footage captured in Aylesham between Tuesday April 20 and Tuesday April 27 2021 by anyone travelling in Adisham Road, Dorman Avenue North, Cooting Road and Spinney Lane.

Mr Richards said police are “extremely grateful” to the local community for their support throughout the investigation.

He added: “As this investigation progresses, and our patrols in the area start to return to normal levels, we won’t forget the support that has been provided to us and I want people to know that we are still here to support them.”

Callum Wheeler, 21, from Aylesham, has been charged with Ms James’s murder and a trial date has been set for November 29.

Anyone who has not come forward with information can contact Kent Police call 0800 0514 526.

Motorists with dashcam footage can submit it online:https://mipp.police.uk/operation/4601020121F07-PO1