Thousands march through London in support of Palestine during Gaza ceasefire

Thousands of people have marched through central London in solidarity with Palestine.
They congregated at Victoria Embankment on Saturday afternoon before making their way to Hyde Park.
Holding banners, placards and flags, the demonstrators let off green and red-coloured smoke and chanted, blocking traffic as they marched.
Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to The Courier
For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles.Subscribe