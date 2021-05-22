Saturday, May 22nd 2021 Show Links
Thousands march through London in support of Palestine during Gaza ceasefire

By Press Association
May 22 2021, 3.09pm Updated: May 22 2021, 6.04pm
Protesters in central London march in solidarity with the people of Palestine (Yui Mok/PA)
Protesters in central London march in solidarity with the people of Palestine (Yui Mok/PA)

Thousands of people have marched through central London in solidarity with Palestine.

They congregated at Victoria Embankment on Saturday afternoon before making their way to Hyde Park.

Holding banners, placards and flags, the demonstrators let off green and red-coloured smoke and chanted, blocking traffic as they marched.

