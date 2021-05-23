What the papers say – May 23

Something went wrong - please try again later.

The nation’s papers are led by revelations on the effectiveness of vaccines against coronavirus variants.

The Sunday Telegraph and Sunday People report new data from Public Health England found the Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines remain effective against symptomatic disease from the Indian and Kent variants.

📰The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: 'Vaccines effective against Indian variant'#TomorrowsPapersToday 📩Sign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4Oomry pic.twitter.com/WEmypsW8pZ — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) May 22, 2021

SUNDAY PEOPLE: Vaccines DO work on variants #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/E4Yc9ZTyh8 — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) May 22, 2021

The results keep the nation on track for the next step of the Government’s road map on June 21, according to the Sunday Express and Mail on Sunday.

Meanwhile, The Sunday Times leads with a claim from Dominic Cummings that the Government initially pursued a herd immunity strategy to combat the virus, before being warned it would lead to “hundreds of thousands choking to death”.

SUNDAY TIMES: Herd immunity was UK policy, says Cummings #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/rCZnEDKcTg — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) May 22, 2021

Elsewhere, The Observer reports ministers have vowed to “restore trust” in the BBC in the wake of the Dyson report into the 1995 Panorama interview with Diana, Princess of Wales.

Michael Jackson’s family have also hit out at the journalist at the centre of the scandal, Martin Bashir, according to the Sunday Mirror.

The Independent says the number of migrants crossing the English Channel has doubled in the last year.

And the Daily Star on Sunday leads with football commentator Clive Tyldesley calling for commentators to be allowed to swear.