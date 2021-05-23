Charles Leclerc cleared to start Monaco Grand Prix from pole position in Ferrari

Charles Leclerc will start today’s Monaco Grand Prix from pole position.

Ferrari confirmed that Leclerc’s gearbox was not damaged in his qualifying crash on Saturday.

As such, the Monegasque will not face a five-place grid penalty for taking on new parts and assumes his position at the front of the pack for his home grand prix.

Leclerc’s pole was in doubt after his front-right tyre brushed the Armco on the entry to the swimming pool chicane, destabilising his Ferrari and sending him over the kerb and into the barrier on the opposing side of the track with just 16 seconds of qualifying remaining.

A Ferrari statement read: “Following further in-depth checks this morning, no apparent defects were found on Charles Leclerc’s gearbox, therefore the Monegasque driver will start today’s race from pole position, as per the qualifying result.”

Leclerc, who claimed both his and Ferrari’s first pole since the 2019 Mexican Grand Prix, will be joined on the front row by Red Bull’s Max Verstappen.

Lewis Hamilton, who leads Verstappen in the championship by 14 points, starts only seventh.