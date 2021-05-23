Police announce more arrests following violence in Swansea

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Seven people have now been arrested in connection with violence on the streets of Swansea, police have said.

Cars were set on fire and missiles were thrown at police after a vigil in the Mayhill area on Thursday.

South Wales Police said on Sunday that three men aged 18, 21, and 23 have been arrested over the incident, following the arrests of local males aged 36, 20, 18 and 16.

#ARRESTS | 3️⃣ more men aged 18, 21, and 23 have been arrested in connection with violent disorder in #Mayhill on Thursday, May 20. This bring the total number of arrests to 7️⃣ and further arrests are expected over the coming days. Full statement ➡️ https://t.co/NVDGni6TMh ^jc pic.twitter.com/M1iXivVZdN — South Wales Police (@swpolice) May 23, 2021

The force said of the seven who have been arrested, two, aged 21 and 23, remain in police custody and five have been released on bail with a number of strict conditions including a night-time curfew.

Detective Superintendent Gareth Morgan, who is leading the investigation, said: “I would like to thank the public for their support and reassure them that the bail conditions will be monitored and enforcement taken if breached.

“These conditions are in place to allow us to effectively engage with the Crown Prosecution Service and allow them time to consider all the evidence in its entirety so that appropriate charges can be brought against those involved.”

Cars were set on fire in the middle of the road and crowds cheered as a vehicle was rolled down a steep hill.

Blackened tarmac, damaged railings and boarded up houses at the top of Waun Wen Road (Ben Birchall/PA)

Seven officers suffered scratches and bruises when they were pelted with missiles but did not require hospital treatment.

A police statement said there have been no further incidents of violence or disorder since Thursday night, but an increased police presence is the area.

Mr Morgan had earlier said that “further arrests” were expected.

Members of the public have been urged “not to protect those who showed such disregard for the community of Mayhill” and give police the names of those seen on social media footage of the incident.

South Wales Police have encouraged those who want to hand themselves in to do so at Swansea Central Police Station.