Sporting weekend in pictures

The 2020-21 Premier League season was brought to a close on Sunday as Roy Hodgson bid farewell to Crystal Palace and Leicester missed out on the Champions League on the final day for a second time.

Away from football, American golfer Phil Mickelson and Scottish boxer Josh Taylor both made history while Max Verstappen took the plaudits at the Monaco Grand Prix.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at some of the best pictures of the sporting weekend:

Manchester City were able to get their hands on the Premier League trophy after a 5-0 win over Everton (Peter Powell/PA Images)

It was also farewell to Sergio Aguero after he signed off from his time at Manchester City with two more goals (Peter Powell/PA)

Roy Hodgson also departed Premier League football for what is expected to be the last time after defeat at Liverpool marked the 73-year-old’s final game in charge of Crystal Palace (Phil Noble/PA)

Leicester’s 4-2 loss at home to Tottenham saw them miss out on a top-four finish with Gareth Bale scoring twice to secure European football for Spurs (Shaun Botterill/PA)

Leeds supporters watched Premier League football at Elland Road for the first time in 17 years and witnessed a comfortable 3-1 win over West Brom with Patrick Bamford on target (Lynne Cameron/PA)

St Johnstone clinched a cup double after Shaun Rooney scored the only goal at Hampden Park to beat Hibernian 1-0 in the Scottish Cup Final (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Hibs fan Josh Taylor got over the defeat by scoring a unanimous points win over Jose Ramirez in Las Vegas to become Scotland’s first undisputed world champion for 50 years and only the fifth person to simultaneously hold all titles since the four-belt era officially began in 2004 (AP/John Locher/PA)

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen was victorious at the Monaco Grand Prix to take the lead over Lewis Hamilton in the Formula One drivers’ standings (Luca Bruno/AP)

Fans were back at Twickenham for the European Challenge Cup final between Leicester Tigers and Montpellier (Mike Egerton/PA)

It was ultimately disappointment for the majority of the 10,000 spectators in attendance on Friday as Leicester lost 18-17 to Montpellier (David Davies/PA)

A day later more fans were present at Twickenham to watch Toulouse win a fifth Heineken Champions Cup title, this time with a 22-17 triumph over French rivals La Rochelle (David Davies/PA)

Luis Suarez celebrates with Atletico Madrid fans on Saturday after his winning goal at Real Valladolid clinched the LaLiga title on the final day of the season (Manu Fernandez/AP)

Robert Lewandowski scored his 41st league goal of the season in Bayern Munich’s 5-2 win over Augsburg to break Gerd Muller record of most goals in a Bundesliga campaign (Sven Hoppe/AP)

Burak Yilmaz and Renato Sanches celebrate during Lille’s title-clinching victory at Angers in Ligue 1 (Lewis Joly/AP)