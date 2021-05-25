Sarah Jessica Parker shares piece of Sex And The City history ahead of reboot

Sarah Jessica Parker shared a piece of Sex And The City fashion history ahead of the show’s reboot.

The actress, who played Carrie Bradshaw over the show’s six seasons and two feature films, posted a picture of a damaged blue-soled Manolo Blahnik shoe.

Fans quickly realised it was from a series four episode, where Carrie’s expensive sandal was eaten by boyfriend Aiden Shaw’s dog, a puppy named Pete.

“Unearthed,” Parker, 56, captioned the post.

Parker will be joined on the HBO Max reboot – titled And Just Like That… – by co-stars Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis.

Nixon, 55, is reprising her role as Miranda Hobbes while Davis, 56, will return as Charlotte York.

However, Kim Cattrall, who played man-eater Samantha Jones, will not be appearing in the reboot.

Rumours of a rift with Parker were fuelled when Cattrall, 64, said the cast were “never friends” and that Parker “could have been nicer” after Cattrall turned down another movie.

Sex And The City ran from 1998 to 2004.